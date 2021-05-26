Everything you need to know about camping with kids

If you are looking for a way to create more family-time, camping may be the perfect adventure.

By turning off the daily routines and plugging into nature, your family can explore a whole new world that surrounds them.

Throw a line in the pond, chase after a butterfly, toast marshmallows over the camp fire — the things to do are endless.

And best of all, you are creating family memories that will last a lifetime. Family participation can start before your trip begins.

• Plan the trip together by choosing a destination or theme such as a fishing trip.

• Test-run sleeping under the stars in your own back yard. This will give you the opportunity to alleviate any fears before the trip.

• Read a book about nature to help get your children familiar with insects, animals and plants they may see during the camping trip.

• Have your children help pack the cooler and camping supplies. Younger children might like to pack a few toys from home.

• Ask your children what they want to do on the trip and write it down so you can make sure to do at least one thing from everyone’s list.