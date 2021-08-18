Expecting a newborn? Here are some quick, helpful care tips for new parents

Sleeping Patterns

Did you know babies usually sleep about 16 to 20 hours in the first few weeks of life? That is almost a whole day! Most babies do not start with a regular sleeping schedule and can be awake during the night and asleep during the day. Unfortunately, your baby may not sleep when it is convenient, so parents should try to sleep at the same time as their baby in order to be well rested. The first few weeks of your baby’s sleep schedule may be erratic and your baby might sleep in increments anywhere between 20 minutes to 4 hours. Try to establish a routine sleeping pattern with these tips: