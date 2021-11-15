Experience the season with these 25+ family-friendly holiday events

There’s nothing better than spending time together with loved ones during the holidays. Let these fun events around Omaha get you into the spirit this holiday season.
1. Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. The annual Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing will take place Nov. 14 through Feb. 14, 2022. Come stroll through Turner Park and enjoy tens of thousands of LED lights strung throughout and along Farnam Street. There will be a decorated tree in Farnam Court as well. The season will kick off at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. More.
2. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.
3. Holiday lighting at Winterfest. The Bayliss Park Holiday Lighting during Winterfest will take place Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include plenty of activities starting at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony and countdown will start at 6:30 p.m. Bayliss Park is located at 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.
4. Holiday poinsettia show. Lauritzen Gardens floral display hall will be transformed into a comfy, cozy space that is full of joy, cheer and plants. In the middle will be a 20-foot-tall tree made from more than 700 poinsettias. There will also be various holiday decor throughout the Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory. Families can toast marshmallows together at the fire pits in the Family Chill Zone. The annual event will take place Nov. 20 through Jan. 3, 2022. This year’s show will be designed as a one-way experience to allow for social distancing. Proper facial masks or coverings must be worn in specific areas. More.
5. Check out a Feztival of Trees. The Tangier Shrine Feztival of Trees — featuring 60 trees — will take place Nov. 20-27 at the Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St. Guests can buy raffle tickets for $1 each and deposit each ticket into the tree they want to win. One winner will be drawn for each tree. Admittance is $2 per person ages 13 and up. Kids 12 and younger are free. The Feztival will be closed Thanksgiving Day. More.
6. See "The Nutcracker." “The Nutcracker,” staged by the American Midwest Ballet, will return to the metro area this holiday season. See it at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, on Nov. 20 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. See it at the Orpheum Theater Dec. 4 at 2 to 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. More.
7. Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum will host its annual Christmas at Union Station Nov. 23 through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and Santa himself. Santa will be there Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. The fun is included in the price of admission. The Durham Museum is located at 801 St. 10th St. More.
8. Check out the Holiday Lights Festival. Celebrate the holidays with the 22nd annual Holiday Lights Festival, which kicks off Nov. 22 and goes through Jan. 3, 2022. There will be lighting displays in the Old Market, North Omaha and South Omaha. The Old Market display will take place from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. The North Omaha display will cover a six-block area around 24th and Lake Streets. In South Omaha, the display will light up 24th Street between L and Q Streets. More.
9. Watch a spectacular holiday parade. The holiday season will kick off at Shadow Lake Towne Center on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The free event, which will take place in the center of Main Street in the mall, will include a parade and the lighting of their holiday tree. Santa and all of his friends will be there, along with Huskers Little Red, Steper-ettes, Miss Nebraska, the Papillion-La Vista High School Titan Marching Band and the Omaha Street Percussion Band. Additionally, Santa’s workshop will be open from Nov. 26 through Dec. 24. More.
10. Watch the Durham Museum's tree lighting ceremony. On Thanksgiving night, the Durham Museum will host a virtual event to celebrate the lighting of its 40-foot Christmas tree. The 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the tree. Viewers can tune in to watch on the museum's website, YouTube or Facebook page at 7 p.m. to watch. Registration is not needed for this event. More.
11. Omaha Turkey Trot. Work up an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner. This annual event will take place Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. in North Downtown Omaha. More.
12. Watch the Aksarben tree lighting ceremony. On Nov. 26, head to Stinson Park, 2232 S. 64th St., for the annual Lights of Aksarben tree lighting ceremony. The Nov. 26 event, which is free, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be horse and carriage rides, free face painting and free food and drink from Hilton Garden Inn. Lights of Aksarben will run through Dec. 17 with a new event each Friday. More.
13. Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village. Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Families can also take a horse and carriage ride, enjoy a holiday hunt around the village, meet Elsa from “Frozen” and more. Rockbrook Village is located at 2800 S. 110th Court. More.
14. Check out ‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas in LaVista. This Nov. 28 event will be both in person and broadcasted live on the city's Facebook page. Come to the City Hall Campus, 8116 Park View Blvd., to watch as Santa lights the tree and then heads to his workshop to visit with children. Families can visit the reindeer and walk through the Winter Wonderland in Central Park. For a full list of events, click here.
15. Learn about Hanukkah. Come to the Omaha Children’s Museum between Nov. 28 and Dec. 6 to learn about the Jewish holiday and why it’s called the Festival of Lights. All activities included with admission. More.
16. Check out Lights on Dundee. Head to Dundee for a special holiday event Dec. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The free night will have plenty of fun for all ages, including photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the annual gingerbread contest, Christmas carols sung by local students and activities from local businesses. The event will take place along Underwood Avenue (from 49th to 51st Streets) in Dundee. More.
17. See ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ The Rose Theater will host showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 3 through Dec. 19. The show was the first show ever presented at The Rose Theater in 1995. The Rose Theater is located at 2001 Farnam St. More.
18. Santa Goes to Space. The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host its annual event on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included with admission is the chance to visit with Santa and experience a space-filled day. During the event, kids can write a letter to Santa, enjoy a make-and-take activity and check out tons of fun holiday gifts in Santa’s workshop. The museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland. More.
19. Celebrate Christmas in Germany. The German-American Society will host Christmas in Germany on Dec. 4 beginning at noon. Come celebrate the rich traditions of German Christmas and Advent with music, dance, food, drink and a Christkindlmarkt. The German-American Society is located at 3717 S. 120th St. More.
20. Meet Santa and his reindeer. On Dec. 4, come to Bel Air Plaza parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to meet Santa and his reindeer for free. See the reindeer up close and visit with Santa. Don't forget your camera. There will also be other special visitors, free giveaways, cookies and hot cocoa, and a station for kids to make their holiday wish lists and drop them off in Santa’s mailbox. Bel Air Plaza is located at 12100 West Center Road. More.
21. Have fun at SantaPalooza. Scheels will host their annual SantaPalooza Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include the special arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a carriage at the north entrance at 10 .m. Kids can visit with Santa and send a letter to the North Pole. There will also be free popcorn, face painting, balloon art and ferris wheel rides. Scheels is located in the Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17202 Davenport St. More.
22. Check out Hot Shops' Winter Open House. Hot Shops Art Center will host a free Winter Open House Dec. 4 and 5. Visitors can meet current artists, learn more about their tools and processes, see demonstrations and view the latest work. Hours will be Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1301 Nicholas St. More.
23. Check out a holiday family festival. The KETV drive-through family festival, part of Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival, will take place Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Omaha Police Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. The event will include picking up craft kits to do as a family, holiday characters, Santa, police officers on their horses and holiday entertainment. The first 500 vehicles will receive a complimentary Paddington Bear book, courtesy of the Omaha Public Library. More.
24. Milk and Cookies with Santa. The Omaha Children’s Museum will host a Milk & Cookies with Santa Family Fun Weekend Dec. 10-12. The festivities will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
25. Drive through holiday lights. Grab some hot chocolate, jump into the car and drive through the Illuminate Inclusion holiday light display at Zorinsky Lake on Dec. 10 and 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is a fundraiser to build an accessible and inclusive playground at Lake Zorinsky. The light display is located at Zorinsky Lake Park’s water park entrance, 3808 S. 154th St. More.
26. Check out a bubbly New Year's Eve party. The Omaha Children's Museum will host a Bubbly New Year's Eve party Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event will feature a bubble wrap stomp, a goody bag to take home and other bubble-themed activities. The museum will host multiple bubble drops throughout the day so every family can take part in a festive countdown. All activities are included with museum admission. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
27. Celebrate Noon Year's Eve. The Durham Museum will once again host its Noon Year's Eve at Union State event on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include live music from Dino O'Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars, special crafts and activities. Kids can make their own party hat and enjoy a celebratory bubble wrap stomp and balloon drop at noon in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall. Masks will be required and advance tickets will also be required. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 to museum members and, if available, to the general public on Dec. 20. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
28. Watch some New Year's Eve fireworks. The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, part of Omaha's Holiday Lights Festival, will take place Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The show is free. The fireworks will be launched from Parking Lot D of the CHI Health Center. More.