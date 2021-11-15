Experience the season with these 25+ family-friendly holiday events

There’s nothing better than spending time together with loved ones during the holidays. Let these fun events around Omaha get you into the spirit this holiday season.

1. Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing. The annual Season of Lights at Midtown Crossing will take place Nov. 14 through Feb. 14, 2022. Come stroll through Turner Park and enjoy tens of thousands of LED lights strung throughout and along Farnam Street. There will be a decorated tree in Farnam Court as well. The season will kick off at 4 p.m. on Nov. 14. More.

2. Go see ‘A Christmas Carol.' The Omaha Community Playhouse will once again show the classic holiday tale — “A Christmas Carol” — this season. Shows will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on the Hawks Mainstage Theatre. More.

3. Holiday lighting at Winterfest. The Bayliss Park Holiday Lighting during Winterfest will take place Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event is free and will include plenty of activities starting at 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony and countdown will start at 6:30 p.m. Bayliss Park is located at 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.