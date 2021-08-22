Expert outlines exactly how to keep your children active in his parenting guide

When your kids are born, it’s tempting to ignore the fact that your family is more competitive in Monopoly than sports and just wistfully imagine having athletically gifted offspring. I know I did.

In my case, initial klutziness gave way to a height advantage in my teens, but I wasn’t anyone’s first choice if a tall girl wasn’t needed. When my son was born, I was sure it was all going to be different.

He had inherited my height, and his freakish ability to break neighbors’ second-story windows by hitting a wiffle ball with a bat had to hint at baseball greatness, right? And then there was his surprising natural diving ability discovered during his YMCA swimming lessons at the age of eight. But did he really have enough talent to justify 6 a.m. practices every morning at a diving club 40 minutes away? We ultimately made our decision — yes for PONY League baseball, no for diving. I’ve always wondered if we chose correctly.

I wish we had "The Ultimate Parent Guide to Child & Adolescent Physical Activity: Maintaining Their Physical and Emotional Health" by Michael E. Gossett, Ed.D., back then. This guide is indispensable. Gossett makes the excellent point that most parents don’t know what a progressive, accountable physical education program actually looks like.