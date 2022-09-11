Explore all libraries have to offer during Library Card Sign-Up Month

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel, and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month.

During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

Check out these top 10 reasons for having a library card:

1. Books: Access books in a variety of formats (eBook, audiobook, large print, Playaways, and more).

2. Librarians: Library staff are happy to help connect you with the information and resources you seek.

3. Branches: There are 12 Omaha Public Library locations throughout the city.

4. MyOPL: Your library account is available at omahalibrary.org and as a mobile app through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

5. Music: Download up to four free songs per week using Freegal or stream up to three hours of music per day.

6. Movies: Check out DVDs and access thousands of movies with 10 monthly credits on Kanopy.

7. Magazines: Borrow print magazines or check them out online from Flipster or OverDrive.

8. Online learning resources: Gale Courses, LinkedIn Learning, LearningExpress, Mango Languages, and Tutor.com are available through omahalibrary.org.

9. Research resources: Access newspaper archives and many other research tools.

10. Partner passes: Check out free entry passes to community cultural and entertainment venues.

Omaha Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs.

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit your neighborhood branch or omahalibrary.org.

If you already have a library card, make it your mission to get a friend or family member to sign up for their library card in September.