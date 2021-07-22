Fairytale Ball, live music, outdoor movies and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

13. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.

14. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.