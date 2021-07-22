Fairytale Ball, live music, outdoor movies and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Attend a Fairytale Ball. The Omaha Children's Museum's will host a Fairytale Ball as part of their Family Fun Weekend series. Fairytale Ball Weekend activities are included with museum admission and free for members. Activities include princess sing-alongs, crown and sword decorating, dragon egg decorating, a wishing well, fairytale science shows, make a castle, catapult or drawbridge and more. The fun will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days. Masks are encouraged. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
2. Live on the Lake at Zorinsky. Head to Zorinsky Lake Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a free family-friendly summer concert featuring Omaha band Stan and the Chain Gang. The event will also feature food trucks and Omaha Parks & Recreation giveaways. The concerts will be held at the end of the drive off the entrance at 156th and F Streets. The summer concert series will take place every Friday through July 30. More.
3. Watch "The Sandlot." Brighthouse Pictures, a new pop-up drive-in movie at Oak View Mall, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and a free movie Friday at 8 p.m. The event will include live music, Stepper-ettes Baton & Dance, a classic car show and fireworks. The movie will begin at dusk. To listen to the movie audio, tune in to 89.9 FM. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Oak View Mall is located at 3001 S. 144th St. More.
4. Listen to some jazz music. Jazz on the Green, put on by Omaha Performing Arts, will take place tonight at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. The event is free, open to the public and will take place every Thursday through July 29. Tonight's performers include Curley Taylor and his band, Zydeco Trouble. Alastair Greene will open the show at 6:15 p.m. More.
5. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at South 78th and Hascall Streets; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. outside the AV Sorensen Community Center, 4808 Cass St.; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at South 107th and Oak Streets.
6. Celebrate Little Bohemia. On Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., head down to South 13th and William Streets for Little Bo Backyard Bash, a family (and dog) friendly event featuring live music, yard games, drinks, food trucks and more than 12 local vendors presented by Dundee Bank. More.
7. Check out a food truck bash. On Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., head over to T&T: Trucks & Taps Patio, a food truck hub located at 5402 S. 108th St. The day will include food from lots of different food trucks and live music from Mitch Gettman, Vince Giambattista and The Mud Puddles. More.
8. Celebrate 100 days until Halloween. Edge of the Universe, 6070 Maple St., will host a Hot Witch Summer Party Friday at 6 p.m. with a viewing of "Practical Magic," witchy desserts and drinks. More.
9. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Curious George will make an appearance during Zoom storytimes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. See the full schedule here.
10. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
11. Watch a science show. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring a science-themed show by Dr. Oxygen. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
12. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Space Jam." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.
13. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
14. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
15. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
16. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
17. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
18. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
19. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
20. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.