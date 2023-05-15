A mix of familiar favorites, unexpected twists and world premieres will invite families to imagine new possibilities during The Rose Theater’s 2023-24 season.

This season has a mix of familiar tales told in new and exciting ways, so the entire family from grandparents to the youngest generation can all connect with each other, says Rose Artistic Director Matthew Gutschick.

“Imagine sharing the joy, laughter, and adventure of a long running PBS show, one of the most beloved Christmas-time Claymation classics, the uplifting words of Dr. Maya Angelou, the peaceful tunes of Bob Marley, and perhaps the greatest piece of literature for children ever written in "Charlotte’s Web" — with some surprising new shows in between,” he said.

The 2023-24 Rose season consists of six hour-long mainstage shows included with membership, along with two premium mainstage shows featuring larger casts, more complex staging and an overall enhanced theater experience with reserved seating and an intermission.

A common theme woven among the shows selected for season is empowerment. Every production this season has a protagonist who finds they are far more powerful than they initially expected.

"Whether that’s about finding hidden talents like Arthur and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, overcoming fears like in 'Life Doesn’t Frighten Me' and 'Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds', or even Charlie finding that his kindness sets him apart from other kids, each protagonist makes an important discovery about their own strength,” Gutschick said.

The 2023-24 season includes:

MEMBER SHOWS

"Arthur & Friends Make a Musical" (Sept. 8-24, 2023)

"Life Doesn’t Frighten Me" (Oct. 6-22, 2023)

"Night at the Farm: A Bedtime Party" (Jan. 19-Feb. 4, 2024)

"Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds" (Feb. 23-Mar. 10, 2024)

"Red Riding Hood" (Mar. 22-Apr. 7, 2024)

"Charlotte’s Web" (Apr. 19-May 5, 2024)

PREMIUM SHOWS

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Dec. 1-23, 2023)

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (June 7-23, 2024)

The six member shows included in The Rose’s mainstage lineup are free with Rose membership or $30 per ticket for nonmembers. A family membership is $125 and includes four tickets to each of the six member shows and additional benefits.

Tickets to The Rose’s two premium shows, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," are $32-37. Members receive discounts off premium show tickets.

A number of accommodations are made for audience members with exceptionalities, including American Sign Language interpretation, audio description services for the blind and sensory-friendly performances. Visit The Rose website for specific information for each show.

Each show is carefully selected to present families with familiar favorites as well as innovative new stories. Productions are designed to engage young audiences and introduce them to a wide genre of artistic styles, helping them develop a lifelong love of the performing arts.

In particular, the 2023-24 season will offer audiences an unexpected journey of imagination.

“Each of these productions will completely transform the stage so much between shows to fit these really different stories. Audiences are going to experience a journey full of surprises. Each time they walk through The Rose doors, audience members will be transported to a vibrant new world,” Gutschick said.

The Rose is dedicated to inspiring young people and their families to discover the magic of theater, to find their voices and enrich their communities.

Central to this mission has always been the understanding that theater has the power to transform the community by helping audiences better understand a variety of viewpoints and building empathy for others.

“We believe theater is essential to helping children develop the skills they need to lead a successful, fulfilled life,” Gutschick said. “This has been a core value from our early beginnings in 1949, and it is just as true today.”

Rose Theater memberships are on sale now at rosetheater.org or by calling The Rose Box Office at 402-345-4849. Individual tickets will be available to the general public on Aug. 1.