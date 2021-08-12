Family fun festival, drive-in movies and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

10. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.

11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.