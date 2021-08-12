Family fun festival, drive-in movies and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Family fun festival. The Hy-Vee located at 156th and Maple will host a family fun festival Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The free outdoor festival will include pony rides, face painting, clowns, a petting zoo, fire trucks, a car and motorcycle show, live music and food. There will also be a product sample festival inside the store. More.
2. Check out a night market. Enjoy a fun family night Friday at the Night Market at Turner Park. The event will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, delicious food and beverages, interactive games and live music. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Turner Park is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
3. Check out an Arts Block Party. Families looking to have one last hurrah before school starts can come to the Arts Block Party Saturday fro a free, family-friendly back-to-school bash. There will be fun, interactive games, a bounce house, live music and performances and food from local food joints. The fun will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Cass Street between 72nd and 69th Streets. The block party is an annual collaboration between Omaha Academy of Ballet and Omaha Conservatory of Music. More.
4. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "Pirates of the Caribbean" on their 50-foot screen. "Black Panther" will be shown Sunday. Gates open at 7 p.m. both days and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
5. Kids Night Out. Looking to go on a date night without the kids? Drop them off at Wonder Nook for a fun kids night out Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. while mom and dad enjoy alone time. Kids will craft, play games, eat pizza, watch a movie and more. Cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional sibling. Email create@thewondernook.com to register and for more information. More.
6. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
7. Make a bird bungalow. Kids and parents can make a bird bungalow together through Lowe's DIY Kids Workshop. Registration for the kids opens Saturday. Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at the customer service desk on Sept. 11 or 12. Kits not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 may be given to a non-registered customer. More.
8. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
9. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are happening at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Mighty Ducks." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (around 9:30 p.m.). More.
10. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
12. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.