Fandom not just about the sports, it's about family

When our kids are born, we’re able to thrust our interests upon them while they’re too small and helpless to put up a fight. This results in toddlers wearing Star Wars clothing, babies being assaulted by ginormous bows that overwhelm their tiny heads, and newborns wearing onesies that indicate they have an allegiance to one particular sports fandom.
My children were all victims of this.
My oldest daughter left the hospital after she was born in a Huskers onesie, booties and a headband with a big “N” on its center. I believe she also had a Nebraska binkie that she had no interest in using.
My boys, on the other hand, spent most of their early years clothed in Kansas City Chiefs gear or anything affixed with the Chicago Cubs “C” logo.
My husband and I (mostly him) are all about KC and Chicago, so it simply made sense.
As kids get older, however, they begin to make their own choices. My daughter may have spent multiple years of her life costumed as a Husker fan, but she made it known by the time she hit middle school that she couldn’t care less about college football or the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
My sons, on the other hand, never wavered from their inherited sports allegiances — especially the Chicago Cubs.
They spent hundreds of hours playing baseball in the backyard, pretending to be infamous Cubs players like Sammy Sosa, Mark Grace and Kerry Wood. I honestly could not venture to guess the number of home run derbies that have been played on our grass (they still do it to this day when we all get together). When they weren’t pretending they were Cubs, they were playing video games, competing as Cubs.
Even as they aged out of pretending, my boys continued watching, listening and rooting for the Cubs. Now, they text each other game updates. They argue over trade moves. Their love affair with the Cubs has become a component of their brotherly relationship.
So when they announced they were taking a weekend and going to a couple of Cubs games, this mom’s heart was happy. Because my boys — and their love of the Cubs — have become more than just a sports thing.
It’s about a bond that was grown and fostered around the love of a sport.
Last weekend, they flew to Chicago and took in a couple of games. They sat in the infamous Cubbies bleachers, caught (and dropped) a foul ball and got to see one of their favorite players hit a home run. It was everything they’d ever imagined, and it’s now been dubbed the “first annual” Kirkle Brothers Cubs trip.
My boys might not have been born into the Cubs fandom by choice, but they’ve taken over since then and made it their own.
And I wouldn’t have it any other way.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.