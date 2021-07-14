Fandom not just about the sports, it's about family

When our kids are born, we’re able to thrust our interests upon them while they’re too small and helpless to put up a fight. This results in toddlers wearing Star Wars clothing, babies being assaulted by ginormous bows that overwhelm their tiny heads, and newborns wearing onesies that indicate they have an allegiance to one particular sports fandom.

My children were all victims of this.

My oldest daughter left the hospital after she was born in a Huskers onesie, booties and a headband with a big “N” on its center. I believe she also had a Nebraska binkie that she had no interest in using.

My boys, on the other hand, spent most of their early years clothed in Kansas City Chiefs gear or anything affixed with the Chicago Cubs “C” logo.

My husband and I (mostly him) are all about KC and Chicago, so it simply made sense.

As kids get older, however, they begin to make their own choices. My daughter may have spent multiple years of her life costumed as a Husker fan, but she made it known by the time she hit middle school that she couldn’t care less about college football or the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

My sons, on the other hand, never wavered from their inherited sports allegiances — especially the Chicago Cubs.