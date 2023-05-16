Support local small businesses in your community by visiting these Omaha area farmers markets for produce, entertainment and more.

Omaha

Omaha Farmers Market, Old Market

When: Saturdays, through Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Old Market, 11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha Farmers Market, Aksarben Village

When: Sundays through Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Aksarben Village, 67th Street and Mercy Road

Night Market

When: Last Friday of the month, May through August from 6 to 10 p.m.

Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

When: Fridays, June through August from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Gifford Park Business District, 520 N. 33rd St.

Sheelytown Makers Market

When: Saturdays, through Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 3522 Center St.

Information: search "Makers Market" under Events on Facebook

Florence Mill's Farmers Market

When: Sundays, June through September from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: 9102 N. 30th St.

Council Bluffs

Farmers Market Council Bluffs

When: Thursdays, May through September from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park, First Avenue and Bayliss Park

Bellevue

Bellevue Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, June 3 through Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Washington Park, 20th Street and Franklin Avenue

Information: bellevue.net and search "Farmers Market" under the "Recreation + Living" tab

Gretna

Downtown Gretna Farmers Market

When: Saturdays, June 3 through Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Gretna, along the red brick roads of McKenna Avenue

Papillion

Papillion Farmers Market

When: Wednesdays, May 24 through Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Papillion City Park, Lincoln and Washington Streets