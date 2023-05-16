Support local small businesses in your community by visiting these Omaha area farmers markets for produce, entertainment and more.
Omaha
Omaha Farmers Market, Old Market
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Old Market, 11th and Jackson Streets
Information: omahafarmersmarket.com/old-market
Omaha Farmers Market, Aksarben Village
When: Sundays through Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Aksarben Village, 67th Street and Mercy Road
Information: omahafarmersmarket.com/aksarben-village
Night Market
When: Last Friday of the month, May through August from 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
When: Fridays, June through August from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Gifford Park Business District, 520 N. 33rd St.
Information: facebook.com/GiffordParkNeighborhoodMarket
Sheelytown Makers Market
When: Saturdays, through Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 3522 Center St.
Information: search "Makers Market" under Events on Facebook
Florence Mill's Farmers Market
When: Sundays, June through September from 8 a.m. to noon
Where: 9102 N. 30th St.
Information: facebook.com/theflorencemill
Council Bluffs
Farmers Market Council Bluffs
When: Thursdays, May through September from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bayliss Park, First Avenue and Bayliss Park
Information: the712initiative.org/events/farmersmarketcb
Bellevue
Bellevue Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, June 3 through Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Washington Park, 20th Street and Franklin Avenue
Information: bellevue.net and search "Farmers Market" under the "Recreation + Living" tab
Gretna
Downtown Gretna Farmers Market
When: Saturdays, June 3 through Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Downtown Gretna, along the red brick roads of McKenna Avenue
Information: facebook.com/GretnaNEFarmersMarket
Papillion
Papillion Farmers Market
When: Wednesdays, May 24 through Aug. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Papillion City Park, Lincoln and Washington Streets
Information: papillion.org/333/Papillion-Farmers-Market