Father Time: DIY clock has dad written all over it
Make sure dad is always on time with a DIY chalkboard clock the kids can decorate in minutes. 

Here's what you'll need:

• Sponge brush

• Chalkboard paint

• 3/4-inch-thick clock movement kit

• Acrylic craft paint

• Sponge paint brush

• Chalk

• Spray-on fixative

Here's what you'll need to do:

1. Using a sponge brush, apply three coats of chalkboard paint to a round ¾-inch-thick clock base available at a craft or hobby store. Let dry.

2. Remove hands from a ¾-inch clock movement kit and decorate front-facing sides using acrylic craft paint and a small paintbrush. Let dry.

3. Assemble the clock movement according to kit instructions.

4. Have the kids decorate the face of the clock using chalk. Preserve the chalk sketch with a clear spray-on fixative.

 5. Display clock where Dad can see it when he wakes up on Father's Day.

Enjoy!

