Father Time: DIY clock has dad written all over it

Make sure dad is always on time with a DIY chalkboard clock the kids can decorate in minutes.
Here's what you'll need:
• Sponge brush
• Chalkboard paint
• 3/4-inch-thick clock movement kit
• Acrylic craft paint
• Sponge paint brush
• Chalk
• Spray-on fixative
Here's what you'll need to do:
1. Using a sponge brush, apply three coats of chalkboard paint to a round ¾-inch-thick clock base available at a craft or hobby store. Let dry.
2. Remove hands from a ¾-inch clock movement kit and decorate front-facing sides using acrylic craft paint and a small paintbrush. Let dry.
3. Assemble the clock movement according to kit instructions.
4. Have the kids decorate the face of the clock using chalk. Preserve the chalk sketch with a clear spray-on fixative.
5. Display clock where Dad can see it when he wakes up on Father's Day.
Enjoy!