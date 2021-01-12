Fed up with being a maid, I assigned my kids a chore chart

In our house, my husband and I are chefs, chauffeurs, teachers, personal shoppers and maids.

We do it all for two (mostly) grateful children.

Most of the time, I'm fine with it. After all, my kids are only 7 and 4. They're not quite old enough to do a lot of those things on their own. But you know what they are old enough to do?

Pick up after themselves.

We don't expect them to scrub the floors or shovel the driveway, but they should be able to pick up the Avengers toys when they're done with them. Except they usually don't. Over the last weekend, my husband and I gave our kids our two week's notice. No longer will we be their personal maid service ( at least when it comes to picking up their toys or helping to clean their room). They're old enough to do that on their own.

It also got me thinking about other things they need to start doing.

Before the pandemic, we were a busy family. My husband and I both work full time, so there wasn't a lot of time outside of work and school except our evenings together (which were always way too short). Saturdays were usually devoted to cleaning the house from the past week, which wasn't ever too bad because we weren't home most of the days.