Fed up with being a maid, I assigned my kids a chore chart

In our house, my husband and I are chefs, chauffeurs, teachers, personal shoppers and maids.
We do it all for two (mostly) grateful children.
Most of the time, I'm fine with it. After all, my kids are only 7 and 4. They're not quite old enough to do a lot of those things on their own. But you know what they are old enough to do?
Pick up after themselves.
We don't expect them to scrub the floors or shovel the driveway, but they should be able to pick up the Avengers toys when they're done with them. Except they usually don't. Over the last weekend, my husband and I gave our kids our two week's notice. No longer will we be their personal maid service ( at least when it comes to picking up their toys or helping to clean their room). They're old enough to do that on their own.
It also got me thinking about other things they need to start doing.
Before the pandemic, we were a busy family. My husband and I both work full time, so there wasn't a lot of time outside of work and school except our evenings together (which were always way too short). Saturdays were usually devoted to cleaning the house from the past week, which wasn't ever too bad because we weren't home most of the days.
Nowadays, however, we're home all the time. We eat every meal together. We have more time for games and toys. We just get to spend way more time together. Considering our family has stayed healthy, all the time together has been really nice.
But the flipside of that has been all the messes. We have way more dishes to deal with, usually running the dishwasher twice a day. And my kids, who probably get a little bored at times (especially because we have to work during the day), jump from toy to toy — and game to game — usually without ever cleaning up after themselves.
We tell them constantly: "Pick up these toys before you get anything else out." But lately it's really fallen on deaf ears. So last weekend, we had a heart-to-heart after discovering a freshly messy room after they'd just cleaned it the night before. (Among other points, we drove home one big thing: "Doesn't it feel good to have a clean room? Let's keep it that way. Put your toys away after you play with them!").
So we've done a few things.
We decided to take their bins of organized toys and put them high up in their closet so they can't get to them. If they want to play with a set, they have to ask. And if they leave it abandoned without picking everything up, that bin goes bye-bye for awhile.
And because my kids love their screen time (what kid doesn't nowadays?), we turned that into an advantage. Friday night is usually movie night in our house, and they get a little arcade time on Saturday or Sunday. So we said, "You want some weekend screen time? You have to do your chores."
Finally, I found a dry erase chore chart from Amazon and I came up with a list of appropriate daily and weekend chores for each of my kids.
Chores for my 7-year-old include:
» Clean room
» Put away laundry
» Pick up toys
» Empty the small trash bins from around the house
» Clear the table
» Wipe down the table
» Sweep/vacuum (with our small handheld)
» Dust
» Get the mail and newspaper
» Feed our dog
» Brush teeth every morning and night
» Get dressed
Chores for my 4-year-old include:
» Clean room
» Put away laundry
» Pick up toys from around the house
» Clear his plate from the table
» Brush teeth every morning and night
» Get dressed
In addition to these chores, I also plan to introduce them to things such as washing dishes, loading the dishwasher, doing laundry (just helping with putting clothes in the washer, adding soap and putting clothes in the dryer) and cleaning the toilet (maybe they'll aim a little better once they help with this!).
It's taken us far too long to start this with our kids but I guess it's better late than never, right? Neither of them were too happy with this news, but I refuse to raise boys who don't know how to properly clean or take care of necessary tasks like washing dishes or doing their laundry.
Plus my husband and I are just really, really sick of doing it all on our own.