Feel silly reading or talking to your baby? Don't. It offers more benefits than you realize.

The importance of developing a child’s speech and language skills through talking and reading cannot be emphasized enough.

In the first three years of life, 80 percent of a child’s physical brain growth occurs. Reading and talking with children enhances vocabulary and helps them understand more. Engaging children in conversation and shared reading helps their cognitive development and gives them the tools to succeed as they grow.

The benefits of reading to a child

Reading with a child has boundless benefits. Reading regularly to babies and toddlers helps develop listening and spoken language, and it promotes literacy for later reading in school. Books provide opportunities for children to experience new vocabulary that may be different from what they experience in conversation alone.

Instead of turning on a TV or tablet screen for entertainment, offer your child a book or sit down and read with him or her. Sitting next to your child helps create a bond and teaches him or her to attend to activities for long periods of time. Here are some more benefits:

• Children who enjoy reading do better in all school subjects and tend to be more well-rounded.

• Reading helps develop imagination and creativity.