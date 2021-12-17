Festive DIY orange garland will brighten your home this holiday season

A couple of years ago, my sister shared a picture of the beautiful homemade orange garland she'd made to hang in her house. I couldn't get over how beautiful it was and knew I had to make some of my own.

I'm so glad I did.

It's such a beautiful addition to my home and it was easy, fun and really inexpensive to make. I love the old-timey feeling it adds to my nearly 100-year-old house. Plus it carries a bonus: It smells amazing while baking in the oven.

You could easily change up the elements of this garland, too. We used oranges and lemons, and also strung cranberries on it. But you could easily use popcorn, eucalyptus leaves, beads and other variations to make it even more festive.

I'd love to make this a yearly tradition with my kids. They're a little too young to really get into it now, but I'm hoping in future years they'll want to help string everything together. If you have older kids, they can help slice the oranges, string everything together and help you hang it up to enjoy this holiday season.

Citrus garland

Supplies: