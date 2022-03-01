Fill your child's appetite for new books with e-reader apps

Sometimes I can't believe how fast my children go through books.

Thank goodness for libraries because otherwise my house would be overflowing with books.

But we can only check out so many books at the library, and we can only do that so often. So we rely on e-books a lot, too.

While you can find free e-books out there, most platforms come with a fee or monthly subscription. But for our family, paying a subscription for an app that gives our kids access to thousands of e-books is more than worth it.

If we head out out of town, you can bet we load our kids' Kindles up with tons of books so we aren't having to pack a separate bag just for books. It's such a nice option to have and ensures my kids always have something new to read — while not filling our house up with books.

There are some great e-book reader options out there.

Epic

What is it? This children's reading app allows kids to freely explore their interests through 40,000+ books, audiobooks, learning videos and more. There’s even an option for personalized recommendations based on reading levels and interests. Epic does in-app progress tracking and emails parents weekly progress reports. Kids also get badges and rewards to keep them motivated.

Who is it for? Kids 12 and younger

Cost: Free to download; $9.99 per month or $71.99 per year. The cost includes four individual child profiles.

Platform: iOS and Android

Amazon Kids+

What is it? This all-in-one app for learning and entertainment gives kids unlimited access to more than 10,000 kid-friendly movies, TV shows and books. The app also features parent controls, which let mom and dad personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content and manage web browsing and content usage. Up to four child profiles can be created so everyone can enjoy the content across devices.

Who is it for? Children ages 3-12 years old

Cost: Free to download and comes with a free one-month trial. After that, it starts at $2.99 per month.

Platform: iOS and Android

Kindle Unlimited

What is it? This services gives you unlimited reading and listening to e-books, audiobooks and some magazines. Just download the books through Amazon and read them on your Kindle app through any device.

Who is it for? Everyone in your family — but there is a robust children's section.

Cost: After a free trial, it's $9.99 per month.

Platform: iOS and Android

Audible

What is it? A subscription-based audiobook and podcast service. The podcasts are mostly stories broken into serial form. The audiobooks are narrated children’s stories. There are many Audible-exclusive stories and podcasts.

Who is it for? Ages 12+

Cost: You can try Audible for free for 30 days and then plans start at $1.95 per month.

Platform: iOS and Android

Fairy Tales

What is it? A collection of classic fairy tales with interactive scenes, a read-to-me mode and learning games related to each story.

Who is it for? Toddlers and preschoolers

Cost: Free to download with in-app purchases

Platform: iOS and Android

