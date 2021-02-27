Finger painting, blowing bubbles and cooking: Tactile play is important for kids

Finger painting. Blowing bubbles. Cooking.
Did you know that any time you’re engaging in those kinds of activities with your children, you are helping them develop skills they’ll use in the future?
It’s called sensory or tactile play, and it’s an important part of a child’s development because it builds the connections within the brain that help develop more complex functioning, said Nikki Walker, supervisor of Child Life services at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
“It’s easy for parents to engage in this type of play with their children,’’ Walker said. “By playing with them, you encourage them to explore, and it can strengthen the bond between you and your child.’’
Sensory play can create a mess, Walker said, but that’s part of the fun. Next time your child is leaping safely from pillow to pillow in the family room, tell yourself it’s good stimulation of their senses. The connections it builds help improve cognitive growth, language, motor skills and problem solving.
Parents can start early with their toddlers, encouraging them to touch different textures, listen to different sounds or maneuver crinkly paper or ribbons. Touch-and-feel books are a great way to introduce this play.
“A lot of it will work for all ages. You just have to adapt it to meet their developmental level,’’ Walker said.
Play-Doh, sand, rice or pasta or even homemade slime or snow are good starting points. As they get older, add glitter or other items to make it new.
Walker likes to do shaving cream drawing with son Kaeden, 6, and daughter Kenzie, 2.
“Cooking is a sensory play activity,’’ Walker said. “You are using your hands to cook while you’re also touching and smelling.’’
If your child needs more activity, create an obstacle course with pillows and bubble wrap.
“You don’t have to go all out and make a huge sensory room,’’ Walker said. “It’s just the simple day-to-day things. It’s mostly providing opportunity.’’
This article originally appeared in the February 2019 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
