Finger painting, blowing bubbles and cooking: Tactile play is important for kids

Finger painting. Blowing bubbles. Cooking.

Did you know that any time you’re engaging in those kinds of activities with your children, you are helping them develop skills they’ll use in the future?

It’s called sensory or tactile play, and it’s an important part of a child’s development because it builds the connections within the brain that help develop more complex functioning, said Nikki Walker, supervisor of Child Life services at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

“It’s easy for parents to engage in this type of play with their children,’’ Walker said. “By playing with them, you encourage them to explore, and it can strengthen the bond between you and your child.’’

Sensory play can create a mess, Walker said, but that’s part of the fun. Next time your child is leaping safely from pillow to pillow in the family room, tell yourself it’s good stimulation of their senses. The connections it builds help improve cognitive growth, language, motor skills and problem solving.

Parents can start early with their toddlers, encouraging them to touch different textures, listen to different sounds or maneuver crinkly paper or ribbons. Touch-and-feel books are a great way to introduce this play.