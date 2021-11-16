Five books that helped our kids get into reading

Dad and the Dinosaur

One of our favorite picture books, “Dad and the Dinosaur” is all about young Nicholas, the dinosaur toy that protects him and how his dad is always there for Nicholas. Repeated readings of this book turned into Sammy reading it himself and even occasionally reading it for his little brother, Elliott. The illustrations, by the wonderful Dan Santat, are also incredible.

The Magic Treehouse

There are about 1,000 books in this series (kidding, but it sure seems that way), which depicts siblings Jack and Annie using their tree house to transport them on numerous adventures. Sammy religiously read the first few books and still comes back to the series every so often.

The Haunted Library

Our kids love anything involving haunted houses. The “Ghostbusters” movies. Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride. The Luigi’s Mansion video game series. So it’s no surprise that as soon as Sammy learned of this series, he was way into reading it. The stories are funny, fun, short and not all that spooky. Plus there are great illustrations in each chapter. He devoured the first book and, once we picked up the next several books, read through those, too.

***

Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.