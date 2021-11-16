Five books that helped our kids get into reading

Our kids love to read.
We’ve been working hard on that one, beginning by reading them books — kids books or whatever we happened to be reading — from when they were babies. Then at least two picture books a night as toddlers. And now we have much-coveted reading time before bed every single night.
Filling in our kids’ “reading goals” calendar and securing the much-desired Book It! gift certificates to Pizza Hut has thankfully never been a problem around here.
So for National Young Readers Week, I took a look at five books that helped get our kids — avid reader Sammy, 7, and just-about-to-read-on-his-own Elliott, 5 — into reading.
The Bad Guys
This silly series of graphic novels has hooked our children. Sammy was given the first book as a gift by his cousins, and now we own copies of every single entry — 14 books and counting. The adventures of a bunch of “bad” animals — a wolf, a snake, a shark, a piranha and their friends — are funny and fairly easy to read.
World of Reading: Star Wars
Our kids love anything “Star Wars,” so this set of early readers books really hooked them. They went through several levels of the books, finding the fantastic illustrations pairing well with the simple sentences. Plus watching them try to pronounce Star Wars words such as Chewbacca, wookiee, stormtrooper, nerfherder and the like was a delight.
Dad and the Dinosaur
One of our favorite picture books, “Dad and the Dinosaur” is all about young Nicholas, the dinosaur toy that protects him and how his dad is always there for Nicholas. Repeated readings of this book turned into Sammy reading it himself and even occasionally reading it for his little brother, Elliott. The illustrations, by the wonderful Dan Santat, are also incredible.
The Magic Treehouse
There are about 1,000 books in this series (kidding, but it sure seems that way), which depicts siblings Jack and Annie using their tree house to transport them on numerous adventures. Sammy religiously read the first few books and still comes back to the series every so often.
The Haunted Library
Our kids love anything involving haunted houses. The “Ghostbusters” movies. Disney’s Haunted Mansion ride. The Luigi’s Mansion video game series. So it’s no surprise that as soon as Sammy learned of this series, he was way into reading it. The stories are funny, fun, short and not all that spooky. Plus there are great illustrations in each chapter. He devoured the first book and, once we picked up the next several books, read through those, too.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.