Five easy, delicious recipes to help you maximize weekend breakfast time as a family

The start of school means busy mornings and barely any time for breakfast — let alone sitting together to eat.

The weekends have become our time to sit around the table and indulge in breakfast goodies. While I’m the cook of the family, my husband is the baker. He is masterful at creating mouth-watering pancakes, waffles and cinnamon rolls. Here are some great breakfast recipes to indulge on, both sweet and savory.

Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients:

• Prepared pizza dough (I use Pioneer Woman’s recipe)

• 1 stick of butter, softened

• 1 ½ cups granulated sugar

• 2 tablespoons cinnamon

For the frosting:

• 1 ½ cup confectioners’ sugar

• 4 tablespoons butter, softened

• 3 tablespoons milk

• ½ teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1. First, flour a large, flat surface. Roll out the pizza dough until thin and rectangular. Smear the softened butter over the dough.