Five kids in four different schools: Why I'm dreading back-to-school time this year

Last year, we made a school change. I took my four school-aged kids, pulled them out of the private school they’d always gone to and threw them into Omaha Public Schools. With the pandemic raging, we were unable to tour either of the schools we would be in, meet teachers or administration, or fully understand what was about to happen.

A year later, I am so thankful for that change. It was hard and we were lost for a good chunk of the beginning of the year as we learned remotely from home. But not too far into the school year, my kids ended up loving their new schools, their teachers, their new friends and the new systems we were a part of.

Fast forward to this school year. More life changes have meant another school change for three out of five of my kids, who have opted into DC West Community Schools. One of my kiddos will stay in the OPS school she adores, and my baby, who’s not so much a baby anymore, will be headed to a preschool that follows Millard School District guidelines.

That means I will have five kids in four different schools following three different school calendars.