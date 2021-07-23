Five kids in four different schools: Why I'm dreading back-to-school time this year

Last year, we made a school change. I took my four school-aged kids, pulled them out of the private school they’d always gone to and threw them into Omaha Public Schools. With the pandemic raging, we were unable to tour either of the schools we would be in, meet teachers or administration, or fully understand what was about to happen.
A year later, I am so thankful for that change. It was hard and we were lost for a good chunk of the beginning of the year as we learned remotely from home. But not too far into the school year, my kids ended up loving their new schools, their teachers, their new friends and the new systems we were a part of.
Fast forward to this school year. More life changes have meant another school change for three out of five of my kids, who have opted into DC West Community Schools. One of my kiddos will stay in the OPS school she adores, and my baby, who’s not so much a baby anymore, will be headed to a preschool that follows Millard School District guidelines.
That means I will have five kids in four different schools following three different school calendars.
I’m a little overwhelmed to say the least. To be honest, my brain feels like it fractures every time I try to wrap my head around vacation days, teacher work days, scattered drop-off and pick-up times and all the different district rules. DC West isn’t even in Omaha, so their snow days might even be different than the two Omaha-district schools.
Planning for this school year feels a lot like preparing for battle. My planner, which has been neglected over the last year and a half because of our slower pandemic-style schedule, is now my most important possession. I often have three website tabs up, side by side, obsessively combing through important dates and breaks just to make sure I have the right information written down. And the thought of all three schools coming out with different COVID guidelines is giving me some major anxiety.
School supplies were another worry until DC West sent out an email with an offer to pre-buy school supplies online. For a one-time fee, I could pay for all the supplies to be bought, sorted and delivered to my two sons' elementary school desks. I knew there was a chance I could get everything cheaper in person, but it did not matter. I was all in on the one-click option. Now I just have to worry about my older daughters and preschool son, which feels so much more manageable.
Not an organized person by nature, this school year is a daunting task. My husband and I have already started planning pick-ups and drops-offs, as we will both have to be involved every day until my oldest passes her school permit test and can drive herself and her two brothers to school in Valley. But pickup will still be a coordinated effort since she’ll stay for after-school practice most days, and the boys will have to be picked up at the same time as the OPS middle-schooler 25 minutes away.
But I am resting in this: Each of my kids is at the best possible school for them. Until this year, I always assumed my children would always go to the same school, or at least be in the same district. Nobody is more surprised than me that they’re where they are. But somewhere along the line, it became more important to my husband and me that they go to schools where they can have their individual needs met — and flourish in the process — than the ease and accessibility of a more convenient option.
A schedule like this might not be right for everyone, but we’re excited for all that’s to come this year. Or we will be, just as soon as we figure out which kid starts what school on what day because, like everything else this school year, they’re all different.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.