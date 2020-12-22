Five senses could be the tools you need to get through the winter holidays without loved ones

Can you name your five senses?
They’re important to know because seeing, touching, tasting, smelling and hearing could be the tools you need to get through the winter holidays without your loved ones.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, family gatherings indoors aren’t a good idea, doctors say.
“You may not be able to hug the people you love, or cuddle with them or see their faces with your own eyes, but there are many ways to bring people closer,’’ she says.
For vision, try decorating, looking at pictures and video chatting with loved ones.
For hearing, play music that you associate with the season. If you want to share, many music apps have that feature (for instance, you can make and share a playlist on Spotify).
For taste, plan a menu of foods that you love.
For smell, light scented candles, decorate your home with flowers, make a potpourri or bake your favorite cookies.
Sharing all those things will help you stay connected, the first priority for everyone in keeping mentally healthy.
“Holidays are usually about family, friends and loved ones, traditions and celebrating,’’ Newring said. “It is more important this year than ever before to put in the effort and reach out to people.’’
If you can’t be with people in person, call them or use a video chat program or app (Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, etc.).
Do things at the same time to feel more connected, such as baking or doing crafts over the phone or computer.
“For example, my mother will bake gingersnaps at 8 a.m. in Washington state; I will bake at 10 a.m. here in Omaha, and we can FaceTime while we do it so she can interact with my kids,’’ Newring said.
This is also the year to remember the past: focus on family and cultural history. Look at old photos, reminisce about holidays and share favorite memories.
If your families have traditions, make sure you follow them. If everyone in your family does the same thing, you will feel more connected.
“I will not be able to play cribbage with my uncle from California this year, but I can teach my kids in Nebraska while he plays with my brother in the Bay Area,’’ Newring said.
Young children will present their own special set of challenges. For starters, they will need to expend some energy, Newring says.
As much as possible, make opportunities for kids to use their muscles and be loud and destructive (within reason).
Send them outside to run in the backyard or start a wrapping-paper ball fight.
If you can, let them make their own choices. This will give them a sense of ownership over themselves and their lives. Ask them what they want, need, feel and think.
“Ask them what they remember about holidays past. Give them the chance to talk about what they are sad about and what they wish for,’’ Newring said. “They need to feel like they matter, too. Above all, remind them that whatever happens, they are loved.’’
Holidays are often stressful, even without a pandemic. Work on caring for yourself and your loved ones. Keep yourself grounded, using exercise, routines, meditation or yoga.
Tend to your relationships. Make an effort to engage with others.
Reassure yourself: This year has been difficult, but next year will be better.
Honor your traditions. If you can’t bring yourself to do any of these things, or you feel like you are trying but failing, then forgive yourself. All you can do is your best.
Newring predicts that when this pandemic is over, people will be overjoyed. These smaller holidays will take their spot in the family history, something to remember for years but nothing anyone wants to repeat.
“I think next year will be insane,’’ she says. “It will be the holiday that lasts for a year to make up for this year.’’