Five senses could be the tools you need to get through the winter holidays without loved ones

If you can, let them make their own choices. This will give them a sense of ownership over themselves and their lives. Ask them what they want, need, feel and think.

“Ask them what they remember about holidays past. Give them the chance to talk about what they are sad about and what they wish for,’’ Newring said. “They need to feel like they matter, too. Above all, remind them that whatever happens, they are loved.’’

Holidays are often stressful, even without a pandemic. Work on caring for yourself and your loved ones. Keep yourself grounded, using exercise, routines, meditation or yoga.

Tend to your relationships. Make an effort to engage with others.

Reassure yourself: This year has been difficult, but next year will be better.

Honor your traditions. If you can’t bring yourself to do any of these things, or you feel like you are trying but failing, then forgive yourself. All you can do is your best.

Newring predicts that when this pandemic is over, people will be overjoyed. These smaller holidays will take their spot in the family history, something to remember for years but nothing anyone wants to repeat.