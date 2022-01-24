Five things this dad loves about Lego. And two things he hates.

Every family has their favorite toys.
For some, it’s Nerf. For others it’s Beyblades. Or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Baby Yoda, Barbies, Bluey, L.O.L. Dolls or Playmobils.
In our house, it’s Lego.
That train table we got for our toddler boys? Now that they’re older and the wooden train tracks have been packed away, it’s now a Lego table. Harry Potter, Hogwarts and King’s Cross Station on one side. Batman, the Batmobile and Joker in the middle. An assortment of Star Wars X-Wings, A-Wings, TIE Fighters and minifigures — so, so, so many minifigures — in one corner. And quite the elaborate Super Mario Bros. setup with Bowser standing at the top in the other.
Every Christmas and birthday party for our sons, Sam and Elliott, we get even more. A trip to Target is not complete without walking through the Lego aisle, even if we almost never buy any.
When we’re home, our boys play with them constantly, even moreso during these cold months. With National Lego Day coming on Friday, Jan. 28, I recalled my favorite things about Lego. (And a few of my, frankly, least favorite thing about those amazing but pesky toys.)
THE GOOD
They exercise those creative muscles. Our kids love getting a new set, diving into the instructions and building something from a favorite movie or TV show. But they just as much love the big bin of random bricks and pulling things out to build houses, cars, spaceships and their own versions of favorite characters. And special sets like Super Mario Bros. lets them endlessly create their own brick-like game levels.
Lego makes them work together. While we have lots of bricks, there are only so many of each piece. So when Sam is building Pikachu and Elliott is making yet another version of Mario’s brother, Luigi, they help each other find the right bricks. Most of the time, anyway. They are brothers after all, and some fighting is to be expected. But usually, they work together.
It keeps them organized. Once we acquired too many sets simply dump in a big bin, we had to start organizing them. (Otherwise you’ll never be able to find Batman when you want him.) Each set of minifigures — Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, etc. — and their many, many accessories and weapons are in their own baggies. When it’s time to clean up, the boys know exactly where to put everything.
Lego builds confidence. Sometimes it’s hard for our youngest, Elliott. He sees his big brother do so much stuff, and he’s just not old enough (or coordinated enough) yet to pull them off. Thankfully, Lego has plenty of sets for kids ages 4 and up. They’re simpler builds, and he has a huge feeling of accomplishment when he completes one. And both of our kids are really proud when they show off their original Lego creations.
They learn how to overcome failure. You can’t always win, and your Lego builds won’t always stand up straight. Even if there’s a little frustration (and occasionally a few tears) when their creations don’t go as planned, our kids persevere and keep building.
THE BAD
They’re a dang mess. So. Many. Tiny. Parts. We had to limit playing with Lego bricks to the table because we were finding bricks, minifigs and entire buildings all over the house. Still, once the parts and bricks and tiny blaster guns come out, they get spread all over the table. And some inevitably make it to the floor. And scattered out in the hallway, too. At least once we bring out the vacuum and mention that we might suck a few pieces up into there, they get right to cleaning them up.
I really like Lego, too. I’m maybe a little too indulgent in buying them for my kids. And myself. Let’s be honest, as much as they think the Star Wars Lego sets are, I think they’re even cooler. That’s why there’s a few special “Dad-only” sets set up in the basement. Mom even has a couple of her own, too.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.