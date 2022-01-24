Five things this dad loves about Lego. And two things he hates.

Lego makes them work together. While we have lots of bricks, there are only so many of each piece. So when Sam is building Pikachu and Elliott is making yet another version of Mario’s brother, Luigi, they help each other find the right bricks. Most of the time, anyway. They are brothers after all, and some fighting is to be expected. But usually, they work together.

It keeps them organized. Once we acquired too many sets simply dump in a big bin, we had to start organizing them. (Otherwise you’ll never be able to find Batman when you want him.) Each set of minifigures — Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Star Wars, Ghostbusters, etc. — and their many, many accessories and weapons are in their own baggies. When it’s time to clean up, the boys know exactly where to put everything.

Lego builds confidence. Sometimes it’s hard for our youngest, Elliott. He sees his big brother do so much stuff, and he’s just not old enough (or coordinated enough) yet to pull them off. Thankfully, Lego has plenty of sets for kids ages 4 and up. They’re simpler builds, and he has a huge feeling of accomplishment when he completes one. And both of our kids are really proud when they show off their original Lego creations.