Five things to try this month, including an easy-to-use air fryer

1. All-purpose appliance. Our dad reviewer wondered: What can’t I make in the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer? He found that the 5-quart air fryer made obvious things like wings and chicken nuggets, but also grilled cheese and other foods you might not have thought possible. The large capacity made cooking for a family of four easy. $99.99, powerxlproducts.com
2. Quilter’s dream iron. Our reviewer, a quilter, loved the idea of a cordless iron. The PowerXL Cordless Steamer/Iron, with its own mat, means no more trips into another room to use the ironing board. Simply place the mat on the end of your craft table. Even though you don’t have to use the cord, she loved its length. The only scary thing about the easy-to-use iron and steamer? The 42 safeguards noted in the manual. $69.99, powerxlproducts.com
3. Smart plane. This super-charged interactive Smarty JOJO airplane will get your high-energy preschooler learning on the go. The plane includes motion sensors that encourage physical activity while teaching directions, shapes, colors and opposites. The airplane is also bilingual, speaking in English or Spanish. Ages 2 to 4. $19.99, toymonster.net
4. No wires needed. This powerful and elegant Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone lets you charge your smartphones without cables. It works with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Available in marble white, marble black, travertine stone, lava stone and sandstone. $69.99, eggtronic.com
5. No crazy nursing sessions. Say goodbye to crazy feedings with Busy Tabs, a special clothing-safe satin ribbon clasp you hook to your bra or shirt. It gives baby something to do instead of pinching, scratching or grabbing Mom while nursing. Set of six tabs in three designs: Under the Sea, Light as a Feather and Bubble Trouble. $19.99, nursememama.com
This article originally appeared in the September 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
