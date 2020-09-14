Five things to try this month, including an easy-to-use air fryer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Momaha Magazine is always trying new products — and we want to share what we’ve discovered with you, our readers.

So if you’re looking for the perfect gift, check out our ideas.

1. All-purpose appliance. Our dad reviewer wondered: What can’t I make in the PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer? He found that the 5-quart air fryer made obvious things like wings and chicken nuggets, but also grilled cheese and other foods you might not have thought possible. The large capacity made cooking for a family of four easy. $99.99, powerxlproducts.com

2. Quilter’s dream iron. Our reviewer, a quilter, loved the idea of a cordless iron. The PowerXL Cordless Steamer/Iron, with its own mat, means no more trips into another room to use the ironing board. Simply place the mat on the end of your craft table. Even though you don’t have to use the cord, she loved its length. The only scary thing about the easy-to-use iron and steamer? The 42 safeguards noted in the manual. $69.99, powerxlproducts.com