Five tips for parents who are working and teaching from home this fall

Last March, when employers sent workers home and schools switched to remote learning because of COVID-19 concerns, professional organizer Amy Tokos got a flurry of calls from frantic parents. They needed organization and productivity tips — fast!

The start of a new academic year and remote learning options in most metro-area schools hasn’t prompted as many questions from parents working from home and teaching, too.

“That’s probably because parents have had the summer to think about it,” Tokos said. And a plan for Round 2 is in motion.

“We’re up for anything about now,” Tokos said of parenting six months into the coronavirus pandemic. Here are five tips to help families live, work and learn under the same roof.

1. Communication is key when it comes to productivity — for both parents and students. Work-from-home parents need to set boundaries for non-emergency interruptions and distractions. “Kids need to know when parents are working and can’t be interrupted,” Tokos said. “The same applies to parents; they need to be aware of when kids are in class or studying.” She suggests using a desktop flag or a “Do not disturb” sign as a visual cue. Wearing headphones also can signal, “No interruptions, please.”