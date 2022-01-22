Five ways motherhood surprised this mom the second time around

Like many mothers, I put a lot of pressure on myself to make everything “perfect” for each occasion. But, with my second child turning 1 at the end of this month, I’ve definitely encountered the biggest challenge yet.
My boys’ birthdays are two days apart.
I’ve been scrambling since New Year’s to prepare for this double birthday madness. Due to the recent rise in COVID cases, we won’t be hosting any parties. Therefore, I’ve decided it is essential to turn our house into a birthday extravaganza.
But in doing so, I find myself not being “present” — just like I was in the thick of the holiday season. My mind often wanders to something I should purchase from Etsy, or add to my birthday Google spreadsheet to remember.
But the other day, I had an epiphany. My youngest and last child, Aiden, is turning 1. This is it. All of his firsts will pass me by if I keep worrying about all of the little details that don’t even matter to him at the ripe age of 1 anyway.
With that in mind, I sat down to reflect on some of the pleasant surprises from Aiden’s first year in this world. Motherhood has felt totally different the second time around, and so many of my initial worries melted away as the days flew by.
• My heart’s ability to expand is remarkable. Although I have a tween stepdaughter, my oldest son, Austin, was the center of attention from the moment he was born. He may not have been an only child, but he certainly wasn’t familiar with any division of attention, whether from his older “sissy,” a trio of girl cousins or grandparents. And he definitely wasn’t accustomed to sharing his mommy with anyone. Austin made me a mommy, and the bond I shared with him felt irreplaceable, unique and all-consuming. After Aiden was born, I remember sitting at the hospital with him in my arms wondering how I could possibly be the same person for Austin when I got home. But, remarkably, my heart simply naturally expanded.
• The love I feel for each of my boys is so unique. I look at Austin and I see a little boy who already has such a generous, loving and empathetic spirit, along with a flair for constant chitchat and the dramatics! And then there is Aiden. He’s not even a year old, but he is definitely our calm, go-with-the-flow child. He started smiling at about 2 months old and ever since, it’s rare not to see a gummy smile on his face. They are both such opposites, but the undying love I feel for them is equal.
• I love watching their brotherly bond form. My boys each have a brother and a best friend for the rest of their lives. They have each other to play with, grow up with and deeply trust to help them through the biggest challenges of life. I cannot wait to continue to watch their bond grow and evolve.
• My new normal is chaos. Our decoration style is the “lived-in” look. You know, the house that you walk into and immediately see toys, books and pacifiers everywhere. It isn’t a mess by any means, but more of a controlled chaos. Also, I work very hard to ensure that whenever we go anywhere as a family, everything is packed neatly and perfectly into one of our cute, monogrammed Pottery Barn backpacks. But, inevitably, I forget something every time. I truly don’t feel stressed in those moments, though. It’s a new normal, and we always figure it out.
• The best is yet to come. I never understood wanting to freeze time until I became a parent. With each milestone comes the realization that I will never get to enjoy that stage of life with my children again. When it’s time to rotate Aiden into a new size of clothes, I may or may not listen to “It’s so Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” on repeat as I tearfully fold his old clothes and put them away. But then I look at Austin and realize that watching my children grow into little people is the most rewarding and exciting part of all. Seeing him run around with irreverent energy always reminds me to embrace the future, rather than mourn the past.
So, as I reflect on my son’s first year, I know in my heart that it doesn’t matter what I do for these birthdays. Even so, I know I’ll still likely spend many nights up late creating lists for things to do in my head. I’ll also run around each day trying to create that picture-perfect photo. And, yes, I’ll be exhausted after the two-day birthday extravaganza.
But there won’t be much time to rest. After all, it'll be February, which includes Valentine’s Day and my stepdaughter’s birthday. Time to break out those google spreadsheets! Ah, the life of a mom.
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.