Five ways motherhood surprised this mom the second time around

• My new normal is chaos. Our decoration style is the “lived-in” look. You know, the house that you walk into and immediately see toys, books and pacifiers everywhere. It isn’t a mess by any means, but more of a controlled chaos. Also, I work very hard to ensure that whenever we go anywhere as a family, everything is packed neatly and perfectly into one of our cute, monogrammed Pottery Barn backpacks. But, inevitably, I forget something every time. I truly don’t feel stressed in those moments, though. It’s a new normal, and we always figure it out.

• The best is yet to come. I never understood wanting to freeze time until I became a parent. With each milestone comes the realization that I will never get to enjoy that stage of life with my children again. When it’s time to rotate Aiden into a new size of clothes, I may or may not listen to “It’s so Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” on repeat as I tearfully fold his old clothes and put them away. But then I look at Austin and realize that watching my children grow into little people is the most rewarding and exciting part of all. Seeing him run around with irreverent energy always reminds me to embrace the future, rather than mourn the past.