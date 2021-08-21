Flying with your baby for the first time? Here are 7 tips for making it a successful adventure

4. Most people are understanding of crying babies when you are traveling. On my way to Chicago, as I walked down the plane aisle, I could feel the weary eyes of business travelers watching me and begging me to not sit by them. Eventually, I sat down in an aisle seat and the man in the window seat politely smiled, while simultaneously looking annoyed about my seat choice. By the middle of the flight, once he realized my child wasn’t going to scream for 75 minutes, he was cooing and waving at Aiden like they were best friends. On the way home, when Aiden screamed at least half of the flight, I saw nothing but sympathetic smiles from everyone around me as I tried to soothe him. It’s natural for people to want peace and quiet when they travel, but if your baby is screaming, most people will be genuinely kind as you struggle to help him.