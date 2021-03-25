For 36 years, this Nebraskan has delivered more than 42,000 school supply packets to Mayan kids

Chris Ross was stopped along a primitive road in the Mexican jungle. A man and his sons had waved down his vehicle to say thank you for what the Plattsmouth good Samaritan had done for their family.

For more than 35 years, Ross has traveled the Yucatán Peninsula, delivering packets of school supplies to Mayan children.

The man’s sons had been recipients — just as he had been as a child. Speaking in Mayan, he told Ross, “I’d have to chop wood every day for a month to put that together for my kids to go to school. I’m overwhelmed by your generosity, and I just want to say thank you.”

In January, Ross visited 29 villages, many without running water or electricity, with packets for 907 kids in kindergarten through sixth grade and 51 packets for kids in seventh through ninth grades. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heat, he saw only about half the children he normally would, so teachers made sure the packets were delivered to schools.

“They’re so happy when I come into town,” Ross said of the villagers. “It makes me so happy to see how excited they are to see me.”