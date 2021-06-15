For little hands, string bracelet is easy to make

Friendship bracelets can be hard for little hands because the strings tangle. If that has been your youngster’s experience, try this round braid bracelet. After initial setup, it’s one simple step repeated over and over resulting in a complex-looking braid.
WHAT YOU NEED
• Lightweight cardboard (cereal box or paper plate works well)
• Drinking glass or cookie cutter about 3½ inches in diameter
• Ruler
• Marker
• Embroidery floss – up to 7 colors
WHAT YOU DO
1. Using the glass or cookie cutter, trace a circle onto the cardboard and cut out the shape. Using the ruler, draw four lines to divide the circle into eight equal sections. Cut ¼-inch slits at each of the 8 lines. Use the sharp end of your scissors to poke a hole in the center of the cardboard.
2. Cut 7 or 14 lengths of embroidery floss. To determine length, wrap floss around wrist three times as a guide. Doubling up the floss (using 14 pieces) makes a thicker braid and goes faster.
3. Knot together all the embroidery thread at one end, leaving a tail.
4. Carefully thread the ends of all threads through the center hole so that the knot is on the back side of the cardboard template. Begin laying a strand of thread (2 strands if you’re using 14 pieces of floss) into each slit, making sure the fit is snug.
5. Turn the template so that the empty slit is pointing at noon if it were a clock. Take the strand from the 4 p.m. slit and place it into the empty slit at noon.
6. Turn the template counterclockwise so that the empty space is again pointing to noon and repeat.
7. Keep your thumb gently over the hole in the middle of the template to hold the bracelet in position while you’re moving the threads around. You’ll also want to run your fingers through the threads underneath the template from time to time to prevent the threads from getting tangled.
8. The bracelet will begin to take shape under the template. Keep weaving until you’ve reached your desired length. Tie off the end and finish off as you please. You can add a clasp so the bracelet is easily removable, or you can keep things simple and just tie the two ends of your bracelet together.
(Source: dabblesandbabbles.com)