For little hands, string bracelet is easy to make

Friendship bracelets can be hard for little hands because the strings tangle. If that has been your youngster’s experience, try this round braid bracelet. After initial setup, it’s one simple step repeated over and over resulting in a complex-looking braid.

WHAT YOU NEED

• Lightweight cardboard (cereal box or paper plate works well)

• Drinking glass or cookie cutter about 3½ inches in diameter

• Ruler

• Marker

• Embroidery floss – up to 7 colors

WHAT YOU DO

1. Using the glass or cookie cutter, trace a circle onto the cardboard and cut out the shape. Using the ruler, draw four lines to divide the circle into eight equal sections. Cut ¼-inch slits at each of the 8 lines. Use the sharp end of your scissors to poke a hole in the center of the cardboard.

2. Cut 7 or 14 lengths of embroidery floss. To determine length, wrap floss around wrist three times as a guide. Doubling up the floss (using 14 pieces) makes a thicker braid and goes faster.

3. Knot together all the embroidery thread at one end, leaving a tail.