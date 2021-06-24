Free block party, outdoor movies, hydrant parties and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

4. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at South 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at 11505 Ruggles St.; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North 92nd and Arcadia Avenues; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at 4204 Parkview Drive.

5. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Thursday’s Out and About storytime live will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Country Bumpkins 4-H Farm, and it will be broadcast via Zoom. There will also be several online family storytimes. See the schedule here.