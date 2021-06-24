Free block party, outdoor movies, hydrant parties and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 24-27.
1. Check out a lightning bug party. This Saturday, head to Hummel Nature Center, 3033 Hummel Park Road, at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy a fun evening with family-friendly activities including guided nature hikes, games, crafts, archery and s'mores. Families are invited to stay until dusk to see the lightning bugs come out and even catch and release them in your own jar from home. RSVP online at parks.cityofomaha.org. More.
2. Have fun at a Red, White & Blue block party. Heartland Hope Mission will host a free family-friendly block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will include live music, free food, water slides, yard games and more. Heartland Hope Mission is located at 2021 U St. More.
3. Watch a drive-in movie. On Sunday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a showing of "The Neverending Story" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
4. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at South 22nd Street and Fourth Avenue. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at 11505 Ruggles St.; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at North 92nd and Arcadia Avenues; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at 4204 Parkview Drive.
5. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Thursday’s Out and About storytime live will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Country Bumpkins 4-H Farm, and it will be broadcast via Zoom. There will also be several online family storytimes. See the schedule here.
6. Go fishing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host free community fishing events across the state throughout the summer. From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, head over to Kramer Lake in Bellevue, and look out for the family fishing trailer, where families can check out loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction for free. The events are a great learning opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished for years. Participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license. Check out OutdoorNebraska.org for permits. More.
7. Meet some raptors. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring the Fontenelle Forest's Raptor Recovery Program. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
8. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Jumanji." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.). More.
9. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
10. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
12. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.