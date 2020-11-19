Friendships while parenting should be based on quality, not quantity

I grew up in the late 80s and early 90s, before the concept of “screen time” was really a thing. Or, rather, before anyone paid that much attention to it anyway.
And thank God for that because growing up, I learned some of my most valuable life lessons from television, specifically from The Golden Girls.
Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia taught me about the important things in life: cheesecake, fancy pajamas and friends.
The gals seemed to have a seemingly endless supply of cheesecakes and matching pajama sets. But in the friend department, they kept things pretty simple; it was just the four of them most of the time.
As an adult, I realize this is because the showrunners were too cheap to pay more actors, possibly because they were blowing half of the show’s budget on those expensive pajamas. But as a child, I took this to mean friendships should be about quality rather than quantity.
And honestly, that wasn’t that bad of a lesson to learn, because the older I get, the more I realize adult friendships really are about quality over quantity.
That has become particularly clear to me now that I’m a parent. That’s because while children are adorable, little miracles, they are also, realistically, time-suckers. As in, they suck up almost all of your time.
The feeding, watering, diapering, bathing and entertaining of children is incredibly time consuming. Combine that with working, and the feeding, watering, bathing and entertaining of yourself, and your day is pretty much spent.
This isn’t altogether a bad thing. For one, you get to have a kid who is a tremendous blessing and who you love more than anything in the world, etc. Two, when you have less time, you learn to prioritize because you have to. Through trial and error, you learn how to spend your limited time on the things — and people — who truly matter.
That’s when the quality over quantity friendship thing comes into play.
As a parent in a pandemic who is taking the social distancing thing seriously, I simply do not have the time or energy to maintain a bunch of casual relationships. I do not have time to organize a Zoom meeting so we can small talk about the weather, what you did this weekend or some football game. I mean, I’m as short of social interaction as the next person at the moment, but I also do not have the time for that sort of friendship maintenance right now. I need to keep things simple.
What I need, and thankfully what I have, are friendships that are able to be maintained without that sort of upkeep; where we might not talk for days, weeks or even months, and are still be able to pick up where we left off. Or, conversely, friendships where we can talk (or in these socially-distanced times, text) on and off for hours every day without annoying each other.
Though my friends and I are unable to be there for each other in the way we normally would because of the pandemic, I feel incredibly lucky to know that I’ve got some quality friends on my side.
Thanks to them — and the cheesecakes and fancy pajamas I’ve been ordering online — parenting is so much easier.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author who has worked in journalism, public relations and advertising. She and her husband have one daughter.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
