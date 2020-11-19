Friendships while parenting should be based on quality, not quantity

The feeding, watering, diapering, bathing and entertaining of children is incredibly time consuming. Combine that with working, and the feeding, watering, bathing and entertaining of yourself, and your day is pretty much spent.

This isn’t altogether a bad thing. For one, you get to have a kid who is a tremendous blessing and who you love more than anything in the world, etc. Two, when you have less time, you learn to prioritize because you have to. Through trial and error, you learn how to spend your limited time on the things — and people — who truly matter.

That’s when the quality over quantity friendship thing comes into play.

As a parent in a pandemic who is taking the social distancing thing seriously, I simply do not have the time or energy to maintain a bunch of casual relationships. I do not have time to organize a Zoom meeting so we can small talk about the weather, what you did this weekend or some football game. I mean, I’m as short of social interaction as the next person at the moment, but I also do not have the time for that sort of friendship maintenance right now. I need to keep things simple.