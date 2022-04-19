Fruits of the earth: Seed bombs spread summertime joy

Spring is right around the corner. And that means planting season and the gorgeous blooms of summer are soon to follow.

To help ring in this new season, we’ve made seed bombs and seed paper. This is a great project for kids and is super easy to do. They take about a half hour to make and about 24 hours to dry completely.

You’ll be amazed at how easy this activity is. Add any herb or flower seeds that you wish. You can turn these into homemade gifts, party favors or a fun way to add color to your yard.

Seed Bombs & Seed Paper

Supplies:

• Recycled paper or construction paper

• Seeds

• Water

• Food processor or blender

• Strainer

• Silicone ice cube

• Round cookie or biscuit cutter

• Screen

• Towel

Silicone mold seed bombs

1. Tear the paper into small pieces and put in a bowl. (For us, three sheets of construction paper filled our eight-hole silicone mold. Three sheets each of blue and green made about 15 seed paper earths.) This is great for working fine motor skills in small children.

2. Cover the shredded paper with warm water and let the mixture sit in water for 15 to 20 minutes. This allows the paper to bring in moisture and will help it to break down even further in the next step.

3. Drain off some of the water and add torn paper to the food processor. In small batches, process the wet paper with your food processor to make paper pulp. If the food processor doesn’t mash all the paper, try adding a small amount of water. You want the paper to be coarsely mashed and not one large lump of paper.

4. Remove from the food processor and using a potato ricer or strainer, press the excess water out of the paper.

5. Fill silicone molds halfway with paper pulp.

6. Press the paper firmly into the mold to smooth out any gaps.

7. Sprinkle seeds of your choice sparingly over the top of the paper in the molds. If you pressed the excess water out of your paper the seeds will not germinate while the paper dries.

8. Fill silicone molds up to the top with the remaining paper.

9. Press the final layer firmly in place. Press down again with a dry towel to soak up any excess water to speed drying.

10. Let the mold sit for a few hours in a warm place to begin drying. Then remove the seed paper from the mold and set on a drying rack to dry completely. Don’t put the seed bomb in an oven, dehydrator or microwave to speed drying as this will kill the seed and stop germination. Allow it all to dry naturally.

Earth seed paper

1. Repeat steps 1 through 3 above for both the blue and green paper.

2. Put an absorbent towel under a piece of screen.

3. Set round cookie cutter on top of screen. Use a spoon to add liquified blue and green paper until you get a nice swirl of the colors.

4. Carefully lift cookie cutter.

5. Sprinkle with a few seeds. Press them in gently with your finger to make sure they stick.

6. Once you have used all your paper pulp, you may need to swap the towel under the screen for another dry one. This will speed drying.

7. Let the screen sit in the sun or a warm place to aid in drying.

To Use the Seed Bombs/Paper

Once your seed bombs are fully dry they are ready for gifting or spreading around.

Plant the entire seed bomb on the bare ground by digging a shallow hole and covering the seed bomb with 1/8th inch of soil. Keep moist at all times, while you are waiting for the seeds to germinate.

***

This article originally appeared in the April 2022 issue of the magazine.

