Fun runs wild on this epic cardboard marble course

Recently, I was noticing how much cardboard we had laying around the house. Rather than just recycle it all, I used pieces to create a marble run for my boys. It turned out to be epic fun for the whole family.
Cardboard Marble Run
Supplies:
• Cardboard box (one long one or a few duct-taped together)
• Craft sticks
• Marbles
• Hot-glue gun
• Foam core
• Optional: Paint + brushes
Directions:
1. To start, prep your cardboard. Strip the original packing tape. If necessary, tape cardboard pieces together to make one long piece. Paint the cardboard (and allow to completely dry) or let your kids go wild with crayons or markers.
2. Plan out where you want your craft sticks to go. I used a pencil to draw mine on so I could make sure everything would fit nicely and be spaced evenly.
3. Hot glue the sticks to the cardboard. Adjust the runs by gluing some together and cutting others to smaller lengths.
4. Once all the sticks are glued, fashion a small box from foam core the length of your marble run and attach it to the bottom to catch all the marbles. You could also use a smaller cardboard box or a plastic container. Depending on the angles you glue the sticks, frame the sides of the run with a 2-inch-high strip of cardboard or foam core to keep the marbles from going astray.
5. After the glue has dried completely, test the marble run to make sure everything holds and the container catches the marbles. We leaned our run against a wall; a couch or chair would work too.
6. Once everything is good to go, let loose of your marbles and have fun!
Adapted from frugalfun4boys.com