Fun runs wild on this epic cardboard marble course

Recently, I was noticing how much cardboard we had laying around the house. Rather than just recycle it all, I used pieces to create a marble run for my boys. It turned out to be epic fun for the whole family.

Cardboard Marble Run

Supplies:

• Cardboard box (one long one or a few duct-taped together)

• Craft sticks

• Marbles

• Hot-glue gun

• Foam core

• Optional: Paint + brushes

Directions:

1. To start, prep your cardboard. Strip the original packing tape. If necessary, tape cardboard pieces together to make one long piece. Paint the cardboard (and allow to completely dry) or let your kids go wild with crayons or markers.

2. Plan out where you want your craft sticks to go. I used a pencil to draw mine on so I could make sure everything would fit nicely and be spaced evenly.

3. Hot glue the sticks to the cardboard. Adjust the runs by gluing some together and cutting others to smaller lengths.