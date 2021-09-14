Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy week nights

Chicken tenderloins — a cut of meat found underneath and attached to the chicken breast — are perfect to use for a weeknight meal because they cook quickly. Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
Make a fast, healthy meal by serving with fresh fruit and baby potatoes. We made our baby red potatoes, cooked in the microwave for five minutes, then added a tablespoon of butter and 1 to 2 teaspoons of Italian seasoning. A quick and delicious side dish.
Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders
Ingredients:
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 2 tablespoon butter divided
• 1 pound chicken tenderloins
• 1½ teaspoons paprika
• ½ teaspoon salt
• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
• 4 cloves garlic crushed
• 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
• 1 tablespoon fresh parsley or basil, chopped, for garnish
Instructions:
1. Add olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
2. After butter is melted, add the chicken tenderloins. Season with half the paprika, salt and pepper.
3. Cook for 3 minutes then flip. Season with the other half of the paprika, salt and pepper.
4. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.
5. Make room for the garlic, melt the remaining butter, and add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until the garlic becomes fragrant.
6. Season with Italian seasoning, and cook for one more minute.
7. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the pan to deglaze it, and scrape off any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan (that’s where all of the good flavor is).
8. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley or basil leaves, and serve warm.
Note: Chicken tenderloins cook quickly and if overcooked they can turn out dry and tough. They are ready when the internal temperature reaches 165 F.
Adapted from littlesunnykitchen.com
