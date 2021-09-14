Garlic butter chicken tenders make for the perfect meal on busy week nights

2. After butter is melted, add the chicken tenderloins. Season with half the paprika, salt and pepper.

3. Cook for 3 minutes then flip. Season with the other half of the paprika, salt and pepper.

4. Cook an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Make room for the garlic, melt the remaining butter, and add the garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until the garlic becomes fragrant.

6. Season with Italian seasoning, and cook for one more minute.

7. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the pan to deglaze it, and scrape off any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan (that’s where all of the good flavor is).

8. Garnish with chopped fresh parsley or basil leaves, and serve warm.

Note: Chicken tenderloins cook quickly and if overcooked they can turn out dry and tough. They are ready when the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

Adapted from littlesunnykitchen.com

