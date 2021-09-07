Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love

Looking for a new quick and tasty dinner?
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes. It’s wonderful served over cilantro rice, pasta mixed with olive oil and garlic, brown rice, grilled vegetables, garlic bread, or a simple side salad. They would even make a great appetizer.
Garlic Lime Shrimp
Ingredients:
• 1 pound extra-jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (tail-on or off)
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter
• 5 cloves garlic, minced
• 3 tablespoons honey
• 1 tablespoons lime juice
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed chili pepper flakes
• Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
• Optional: Sliced lime wedges, for garnish
Directions:
1. Combine garlic, honey, lime juice, salt and crushed chili pepper flakes in a small bowl.
2. Heat a nonstick pan or skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil and butter. Sear shrimp on both sides for about 2 minutes per side, then add the garlic honey lime sauce.
3. Continue to cook the shrimp, flipping from time to time until the garlic honey lime sauce starts to caramelize.
4. Garnish the garlic-lime shrimp with chopped cilantro and lime slices, if using. Serve immediately.
Note: Be sure to watch carefully so that the shrimp don’t get overcooked! As soon as the shrimp turn pink and opaque, add the garlic honey lime sauce.
Adapted from www.eatwell101.com
