 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love
0 comments

Garlic lime shrimp makes for a delicious and quick dinner the whole family will love

Looking for a new quick and tasty dinner?

This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes. It’s wonderful served over cilantro rice, pasta mixed with olive oil and garlic, brown rice, grilled vegetables, garlic bread, or a simple side salad. They would even make a great appetizer.

Garlic Lime Shrimp

Ingredients:

• 1 pound extra-jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (tail-on or off)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon melted unsalted butter

• 5 cloves garlic, minced

• 3 tablespoons honey

• 1 tablespoons lime juice

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed chili pepper flakes

• Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

• Optional: Sliced lime wedges, for garnish

Directions:

1. Combine garlic, honey, lime juice, salt and crushed chili pepper flakes in a small bowl.

2. Heat a nonstick pan or skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil and butter. Sear shrimp on both sides for about 2 minutes per side, then add the garlic honey lime sauce.

3. Continue to cook the shrimp, flipping from time to time until the garlic honey lime sauce starts to caramelize.

4. Garnish the garlic-lime shrimp with chopped cilantro and lime slices, if using. Serve immediately.

Note: Be sure to watch carefully so that the shrimp don’t get overcooked! As soon as the shrimp turn pink and opaque, add the garlic honey lime sauce.

Adapted from www.eatwell101.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Countdown to college: Don't be a snowplow parent
Momaha

Countdown to college: Don't be a snowplow parent

We’ve all heard about the tiger moms and helicopter parents, but now there's a new moniker: “snowplow parents.” They are the parents who are willing to plow down anything or anyone who gets in the way of their child achieving success.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert