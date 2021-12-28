Get organized: 10 game-changers for the new year

The trick to getting your family more organized is to create a culture of collaboration at home. Here’s where and how to start.

1. Have a shopping list that the whole family can add items to. This empowers kids to take care of themselves. They can add their snacks, toiletries and other items as needed. The adults no longer need to be responsible if something is forgotten.

2. Hold a weekly planning meeting with the family. Nothing formal, just a discussion over dinner about what’s going on that week. Discuss activities, carpools, parent workload or travel, class projects and tests, meal-planning, shopping, etc. This creates a culture of collaboration in the home.

3. Constantly cull items you no longer need. Set up a donate basket and instruct your family to add items to it on a regular basis.

4. Purchase with intention. Plan where the item will be stored, how it will be used and what it will replace. If you treat your whole home as a one-in, one-out system, you’re less likely to have overstuffed spaces.

5. Create an open desktop file box to organize papers that need an action: read, file, follow up, pay, etc. Place the box where papers usually collect. Keeping it handy keeps it useful.