Getting ready to move with kids has been an emotional process this mom wasn't ready for

Despite the current global pandemic, the Omaha housing market is still fast moving. And it was a vortex I wasn’t emotionally ready to get sucked into.
My husband and I have been considering a move for a few years after living in our first home for seven. Our oldest child starts kindergarten next fall and I always planned to move before he started school so we wouldn’t have to possibly switch schools while he was enrolled.
But let me tell you — trying to find the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood is a lot more difficult when you have kids to consider. I never imagined this process would hit my mama heart like it has. Are we doing the right thing? Will they like their new home? Will they find new friends to play with? If I let it consume me too much, I end up at the point of wanting to shut my doors and stay safe in the comfort of our current home forever.
Change is like that, isn’t it? It throws off your equilibrium, disrupts your routine and forces you to consider other possibilities. And while so many of us like to cling to what we know, I have to remind myself that we are adaptable creatures, especially children. And there is so much growth in change.
Before having kids, I never thought of the emotional aspect of moving homes. To me, it was just a "you find one, you leave another" sort of thing. But being a mom is different. It’s not just me and my husband. We have two other hearts to think about. Moving to a new home is nerve-wracking enough, but then throw in the fact that I’d be moving out of the house where I brought home my two babies and saw them take their first steps, and I’m left in a puddle of tears on the floor. No one prepared me for this!
The biggest thing I've tried to do to help make the process easier is to view a potential move from a child’s perspective.
When I was about 12 years old, my family moved to a new house. During the entire home-buying process, my parents brought me along to look at different houses. I loved doing this. Every home was a new adventure. So it was important to me and my husband that our boys be a part of our process as well. I wouldn’t feel comfortable moving them to a home they didn’t feel comfortable in.
I watched their reactions and took their cues about each home we toured. And here’s the thing: they loved them all. Every single home was vastly different, and my boys walked in like they had lived there forever. There’s no doubt in my mind that whatever home we choose, they would love and build memories in.
Buying a home is an emotional process. It’s best to understand that going in. We recently put in an offer on a house and are waiting to hear back whether or not we got it. It's both exciting and incredibly terrifying. But home is what you make it.
***
Kendra Perley is a mom to two young boys who keep her busy. When not wrangling boys, she's an established freelance writer who loves helping businesses elevate their products and services with words. You can find more of her parenting stories on her blog, The Maternal Canvas.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
