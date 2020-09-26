Getting ready to move with kids has been an emotional process this mom wasn't ready for

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the current global pandemic, the Omaha housing market is still fast moving. And it was a vortex I wasn’t emotionally ready to get sucked into.

My husband and I have been considering a move for a few years after living in our first home for seven. Our oldest child starts kindergarten next fall and I always planned to move before he started school so we wouldn’t have to possibly switch schools while he was enrolled.

But let me tell you — trying to find the perfect home in the perfect neighborhood is a lot more difficult when you have kids to consider. I never imagined this process would hit my mama heart like it has. Are we doing the right thing? Will they like their new home? Will they find new friends to play with? If I let it consume me too much, I end up at the point of wanting to shut my doors and stay safe in the comfort of our current home forever.

Change is like that, isn’t it? It throws off your equilibrium, disrupts your routine and forces you to consider other possibilities. And while so many of us like to cling to what we know, I have to remind myself that we are adaptable creatures, especially children. And there is so much growth in change.