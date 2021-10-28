Ghouls and Glow, Monster Bash and 20+ other spooky fun things to do this Halloween weekend

6. Have some safe indoor Halloween fun. Head over to Papillion-La Vista South High School Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Halloween Safe Night and Fall Festival. The event — perfect for all ages — will include a costume contest, trick or treat lane, game booths, bounce houses and more. The high school is located at 10799 Highway 370 in Papillion. More.

7. Watch a Halloween laser show. On Thursday and Friday, head to the Durham Museum for a free Halloween laser show. The show will light up the outside of Union Station with spooky pumpkins, bats, witches and more. The shows will happen starting at sundown until 11 p.m. The museum, which will be closed during the show, is located at 800 S. 10th St. More.

8. Trick or Treat at Baxter Arena. Watch the UNO Mavericks take on the Long Island Sharks at Baxter Arena this Friday at 7:07 p.m. While you're there, be sure to dress up in your spookiest costume and trick or treat on the concourse. Select $5 upper bowl and $15 lower bowl seats are available with the promo code "TREAT." Baxter Arena is located at 2425 S. 67th St. More.