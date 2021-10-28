Ghouls and Glow, Monster Bash and 20+ other spooky fun things to do this Halloween weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos. The Council Bluffs Public Library will host a Dia de los Muertos celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cultural program will offer event-themed crafts and games, live entertainment from Mariachi Luna y Sol from noon to 1 p.m. and Raices de Mexico dance performances from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Special guests will include Centro Latino of Iowa and IWCC Adult Education/ESL. Food trucks Zaltes Ice Cream Shop and Juanito's Taco Truck will also be present. The community is also invited to participate in the library's Community Ofrendo, located in the atrium at the library. Face masks are recommended inside. Registration is not required. Call 712-323-7553 with questions. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.
2. Visit a pumpkin patch. It's time for picking apples, pumpkins and other fall fruits, going on hayrack rides, cooking marshmallows over a bonfire, getting lost in a corn maze or participating in fall festivals. You can find all this and more at one of these local pumpkin patches and orchards.
3. Learn about the Day of the Dead. Come to the Omaha Children's Museum Friday through Sunday to learn more about the Day of the Dead as part of the museum's Family Fun Weekend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Activities will include crafts for children to make tissue paper marigolds, as well as skull and skeleton activities. There will also be a Day of the Dead storytime each day. A dance troupe will perform on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
4. Check out Ghouls and Glow at the zoo. The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host their final Ghouls and Glow event Thursday through Saturday. Families can enjoy custom-made lanterns throughout the Bay Family's Children's Adventure Trails, dancing skeletons, candy monsters, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts, witches, wizards, spider web arches, sugar skulls, an eerie house, a mummy band and other friendly ghouls. Kids can also trick or treat at different treat stations throughout the zoo from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests should bring their own trick-or-treat bags. The fun goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More.
5. Halloween party at A.V. Sorensen Community Center. The free parent and tot (ages 5 and younger) Halloween party will take place Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities will include crafts, a bounce house and toys in the gym. The A.V. Sorensen Community Center is located at 4808 Cass St. More.
6. Have some safe indoor Halloween fun. Head over to Papillion-La Vista South High School Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Halloween Safe Night and Fall Festival. The event — perfect for all ages — will include a costume contest, trick or treat lane, game booths, bounce houses and more. The high school is located at 10799 Highway 370 in Papillion. More.
7. Watch a Halloween laser show. On Thursday and Friday, head to the Durham Museum for a free Halloween laser show. The show will light up the outside of Union Station with spooky pumpkins, bats, witches and more. The shows will happen starting at sundown until 11 p.m. The museum, which will be closed during the show, is located at 800 S. 10th St. More.
8. Trick or Treat at Baxter Arena. Watch the UNO Mavericks take on the Long Island Sharks at Baxter Arena this Friday at 7:07 p.m. While you're there, be sure to dress up in your spookiest costume and trick or treat on the concourse. Select $5 upper bowl and $15 lower bowl seats are available with the promo code "TREAT." Baxter Arena is located at 2425 S. 67th St. More.
9. Go on a witchy walk through the woods. The second annual Halloween Witchy Woods Walk will take place Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center. The event is for ages 16 and older. The walk will be led by naturalist and folklore student Dustin Clayton. Participants will see and talk about the plant, animal and mineral communities of the forest and prairies, as well as their significance in the seasonal folklore associated with Halloween. Registration is required. Cost is $12 per person. Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, Iowa. More.
10. Wander through a Ghoulish Garden. Lauritzen Gardens' Ghoulish Garden Adventure will take place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Explore a variety of educational and fun activity stations throughout the garden. Activities are included with paid admission, which is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. Costumes are optional. Lauritzen Gardens is located at 100 Bancroft St. More.
11. Have some fun at a Monster Bash. The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will host a Monster Mash party Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your best Halloween costume and trick-or-treat around the museum. There will also be a not-so-scary haunted house, a superhero mask make-and-take station, a photo op station and a cookie food truck. The fun is included with regular admission. Additionally, the Red Cross will be having a blood drive at the museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The SAC Museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland. More.
12. Trick or treat at Zen Coffee. Zen Coffee Company, 2504 Farnam St., will host a fun trunk-or-treat event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include trick-or-treating (costumes are encouraged), shopping, raffles, games, prizes and more. More.
13. Celebrate Halloween at the Durham Museum. On Saturday and Sunday, head to the Durham Museum for some spooky fun. All weekend long, kids 12 and younger will get into the museum for free (regular admission applies for other participants). Costumes are encouraged. Kids will get a pre-packaged bag of Halloween goodies and can enjoy a trip through the haunted train. There will also be games on The Platform, as well as dancing zombies throughout the day. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
14. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "The Nightmare Before Christmas" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
15. Have fun at SALoween. The Benson Sons of the American Legion Squadron 112 will host their sixth annual SALoween party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. There will be a costume contest, which will be judged at 12:30 p.m., and games. The event is free to the public and will take place at VFW Post 2503, 8904 Military Road. More.
16. Check out a Halloween sidewalk party. The Union Pacific Museum will host Spooky Sidewalk Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Costumes are highly encouraged. The family-friendly event will include a mini pumpkin patch, a spooky tunes dance party, toy trains, a make-and-take craft, special prizes for the best costumes and more. The event is free and open to the public (and parking is free in Council Bluffs on Saturdays). The museum will be open (and free), but reservations are requested and face masks are required inside. The museum is located at 200 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.
17. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. A spooky zoom stormtime will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. See the full schedule here.
18. Have fun at a Halloween Hoopla. This Saturday, head over to Shadow Lake Towne Center for their Halloween Hoopla event. From 1 to 3 p.m., kids and their families can dress up and trick or treat at Shadow Lake, located at 72nd Street and Highway 370 in Papillion. More.
19. Trick or treat at Rockbrook Village. Bring the whole family to Rockbrook Village, 2800 S. 110th Ct., Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a free family-friendly event. Come trick or treat at more than 20 merchants and meet the Little Mermaid and Spider-Man in the pavilion. More.
20. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
21. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
22. Go on a hike. Fall is the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
23. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
24. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.