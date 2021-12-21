Gifting handmade items taught my family valuable lessons this Christmas

And for our female teachers, I commissioned my very talented friend to make them earrings in our school colors. While I could have easily found earrings at the store, I wanted the extra special touch and uniqueness I knew these one-of-a-kind earrings would bring. They made sweet, thoughtful gifts and I am so happy with how they turned out.

Sure, there were still plenty of gift cards and a few Amazon purchases in the mix, but even then they were mixed with something homemade or carefully curated from local shops selling local goods. We took extra care this year to make sure the gifts we gave weren’t just a "to do" item checked off a list, but a meaningful memento from us to them.

Over the years, I’ve learned that all gifts are gratefully received, but not as many are gratefully given. And I want to remind myself and my kiddos that when we give gifts at Christmas or throughout the year, it’s not just an empty gesture, but an act of gratitude and selflessness. The most thoughtful gifts aren’t given without a little sacrifice — be that money or time.