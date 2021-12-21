Gifting handmade items taught my family valuable lessons this Christmas

With five kids in school this year — plus multiple sports teams with multiple coaches, my husband’s job and our circle of friends expanding — the number of gifts we want to give each teacher, coach, co-worker and friend has grown a lot this season.
As a family, we love this time of year, and we love thinking of special and unique gifts to give the people in our lives who aren’t family and aren’t expecting anything from us. But as my kids get older, and the number of people investing in them and us gets bigger, we’ve shifted from store-bought gifts to homemade gifts this year.
Part of the reason is to save a little money, but more than that, we want to show people we are really thinking about them and didn’t just grab something easy from the store. We want to give the gift of our time and effort alongside the actual gift. It might not even register to the people we’re giving these homemade presents to, but it’s our joy to do it.
For the first time ever, I invested in some baking tins, and then spent a whole week making three kinds of from-scratch fudge, peanut butter balls and sugar cookies. The kids then helped me decorate them and package everything up. We had so much fun picking out which cookies went to which people and handing them out over the weekend.
For our friends circle, my husband and I infused mason jars of whiskey with fruit and spices and made bourbon cherries to hand out. The whiskey was a good brand we knew they would like, but the extra touch of infusing each jar made an ordinary gift special.
And for our female teachers, I commissioned my very talented friend to make them earrings in our school colors. While I could have easily found earrings at the store, I wanted the extra special touch and uniqueness I knew these one-of-a-kind earrings would bring. They made sweet, thoughtful gifts and I am so happy with how they turned out.
Sure, there were still plenty of gift cards and a few Amazon purchases in the mix, but even then they were mixed with something homemade or carefully curated from local shops selling local goods. We took extra care this year to make sure the gifts we gave weren’t just a "to do" item checked off a list, but a meaningful memento from us to them.
Over the years, I’ve learned that all gifts are gratefully received, but not as many are gratefully given. And I want to remind myself and my kiddos that when we give gifts at Christmas or throughout the year, it’s not just an empty gesture, but an act of gratitude and selflessness. The most thoughtful gifts aren’t given without a little sacrifice — be that money or time.
Honestly, I probably didn’t save any money after all was said and done. There were ingredients and supplies to buy. And in this busy season of life, every last free second was dedicated to finishing our projects before school or seasons ended for winter break. But that’s what I love about these homemade gifts. And even if those on the receiving end don’t realize just how much went into them, I’m still happy to go above and beyond for the people who mean so much to us.
Because in the end, they aren’t just a gift for others. These sweet moments and small sacrifices are a gift to us, too.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.