Giving plate is a fun project for any time of the year

Do you love giving home-baked goodies to family and friends at the holidays (or any time really)? Making a “giving plate” will add an extra punch of personal touch to your gift.

It’s the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. And they are easy and inexpensive to make.

At first blush, I was intimidated to make this because you draw or write on a dish with an oil-based Sharpie paint marker. That’s permanent right? What if I make a mistake and the plate is ruined?

But after a little research, I found that 91% rubbing alcohol will remove the marker from ceramic dishes. Let me tell you, I needed the tip and it worked like a charm!

Once you are happy with your design, baking it in the oven will make it permanent with hand-washing so it can be used again and again.

Giving Plate

Supplies:

• Ceramic plate (we used plates from the dollar store)

• Oil-based Sharpie paint markers

Directions:

1. Create the design/wording of your choice on the plate.