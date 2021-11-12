Giving plate is a fun project for any time of the year

Do you love giving home-baked goodies to family and friends at the holidays (or any time really)? Making a “giving plate” will add an extra punch of personal touch to your gift.
It’s the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. And they are easy and inexpensive to make.
At first blush, I was intimidated to make this because you draw or write on a dish with an oil-based Sharpie paint marker. That’s permanent right? What if I make a mistake and the plate is ruined?
But after a little research, I found that 91% rubbing alcohol will remove the marker from ceramic dishes. Let me tell you, I needed the tip and it worked like a charm!
Once you are happy with your design, baking it in the oven will make it permanent with hand-washing so it can be used again and again.
Giving Plate
Supplies:
• Ceramic plate (we used plates from the dollar store)
• Oil-based Sharpie paint markers
Directions:
1. Create the design/wording of your choice on the plate.
2. Once complete, put plate in a cold oven. Turn oven on to 425 F. Once the oven reaches 425 F, set the timer for 30 minutes.
3. When timer goes off, turn oven off and let the plate completely cool in the oven. This will take a couple hours.
4. Fill with goodies and deliver.
We delivered our plates with a batch of chewy, chocolaty cookies.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients:
• 2½ cups oatmeal oats
• 1 cup butter, at room temperature
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1 cup sugar
• 2 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 cups flour
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• 12 ounces chocolate chunks (or chips)
• 4 ounces grated chocolate bar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. Blend oats to a fine powder.
3. In a medium-sized bowl, add oat powder, flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Set aside.
4. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla and mix well.
5. Add oat/flour mixture to the butter mixture and beat until just blended.
6. Stir in chocolate chunks and grated chocolate.
7. Roll about 2 tablespoons of dough into balls.
8. Place on a baking sheet about 2 inches apart.
9. Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Let set on cookie sheet for about 2 minutes before moving to a rack to cool completely.
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375