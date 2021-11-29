Giving thanks doesn't have to only happen at big family gatherings, mom has realized

Sadly, I am not amongst you, but that is about to change.

The other day I came across a Washington Post article that expounded on the benefits one can receive by taking a moment before a meal to give thanks. I think I always had it in my head that this was a solemn beat taken at the start of family dinner and, since we have a chaotic family schedule that has a lot of us eating a different times and a bunch of giggle boxes for children, the idea of taking a stoic thankful beat felt insincere. But I was being boxed in by my own idea of what “giving thanks” had to look like.

It turns out there’s room and benefits to any and all kinds of thanksgiving. Some nights it may be a quiet prayer of reflection that would more suit my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, or it could be something as upbeat like my 11-year-old son, Declan, shouting out, “Rub-a-dub dub, thanks for the grub!”