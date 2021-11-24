Giving Tuesday is this mom's favorite holiday. Here's how she celebrates with her kids

This year, I invite you to consider how your family might take part in Giving Tuesday. Here are a few ideas:

1. Reflect on your blessings and have a family discussion. Giving Tuesday is a wonderful reason to talk to your kids and family about what you're grateful for. A simple exercise of naming things big or small is a great place to spark a conversation. Your kids might say things like "my dog," "our house" or "having warm clothes.'' This is a great place to start brainstorming what you and your family might want to give your time or resources to, and to begin explaining the joy and importance of giving back.

2. Do some research on area organizations that might be supporting an area you care about. If you're not sure what organizations are in your community or where the needs are, visit sites like Share Omaha to learn about giving and volunteer opportunities. You might also consider reaching out to your area school, church or neighborhood group to find out if anyone is doing a food, clothing or essential needs drive. Often, these groups have special initiatives in partnership with the Salvation Army or Food Bank of the Heartland during the holiday season, or have an on-site food pantry that needs to be stocked all year long.