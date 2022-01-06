Go on a winter hike, play with blocks and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Go on a winter hike. Hummel Nature Center will host a New Year's Hike Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will get a chance to explore all the trails at Hummel with guided nature hikes. Crafts and hot cocoa will be available in the Nature Center. RSVP online. Hummel Nature Center is located at 3033 Hummel Road. More.
2. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, returns on Saturday. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.
3. Enjoy Christmas at Union Station. The Durham Museum's annual event — Christmas at Union Station — is happening now through Jan. 9. The long-standing tradition will feature a giant Christmas tree, holiday concerts and more.
4. Look at the lights at Midtown Crossing. Head to Midtown Crossing to view the tens of thousands of white LED lights strung throughout Turner Park and along Farnam Street. Plus, visit the decorated tree in Farnam Court. The lights will remain on through Feb. 14, 2022. Midtown Crossing is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
5. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
6. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
7. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
8. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
9. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
10. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.