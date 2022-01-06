Go on a winter hike, play with blocks and 5+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Go on a winter hike. Hummel Nature Center will host a New Year's Hike Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants will get a chance to explore all the trails at Hummel with guided nature hikes. Crafts and hot cocoa will be available in the Nature Center. RSVP online. Hummel Nature Center is located at 3033 Hummel Road. More .

2. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's newest exhibit, Block Party, returns on Saturday. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.