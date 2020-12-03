Grandparents are an important part of families; here's why

In our society today, many families have chosen to live far from one another and from the origins of their youth. After high school graduation, youth often go away for college and marry someone who grew up in a different part of the country. Their education and careers take them to jobs in other parts of the country to live and have families of their own.

When we think of the wonderful opportunities this offers families, we can’t help but think of what it costs them as well. We think about how that distance deprives them of the spontaneous drop in-visits to family, gathering together to work on a project utilizing various family skills and, of course, sharing old memories and making new ones.

Grandparents are a valuable resource and are often untapped because of this distance. They tell wonderful stories about how their world was as children growing up, as well as stories about their own children as they were growing up. They have lived through many things their grandchildren have only read about in history classes. Their stories are more memorable than any textbook or movie about the same event.