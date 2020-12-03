Grandparents are an important part of families; here's why

In our society today, many families have chosen to live far from one another and from the origins of their youth. After high school graduation, youth often go away for college and marry someone who grew up in a different part of the country. Their education and careers take them to jobs in other parts of the country to live and have families of their own.
When we think of the wonderful opportunities this offers families, we can’t help but think of what it costs them as well. We think about how that distance deprives them of the spontaneous drop in-visits to family, gathering together to work on a project utilizing various family skills and, of course, sharing old memories and making new ones.
Grandparents are a valuable resource and are often untapped because of this distance. They tell wonderful stories about how their world was as children growing up, as well as stories about their own children as they were growing up. They have lived through many things their grandchildren have only read about in history classes. Their stories are more memorable than any textbook or movie about the same event.
Some grandparent share what they heard while they were growing up and the sayings often need explaining such as, “The early bird gets the worm,” “You made your own bed, now lie in it,” “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” or “If you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”
Grandparents not only have a wealth of knowledge and experience to give, but are great recipients of the close relationships that form between them and their offspring if given the opportunity to be around them. It is a relationship that is deeper and different than any other.
Some young parents are hesitant to implement various parenting techniques that are suggested by grandparents. They seem harsh and insensitive to a child’s feelings. However, if children spend time with grandparents and are exposed to these techniques firsthand, they don’t suffer ill effects from it but learn discretion and better understand how times and families have changed over the years.
If grandparents were not involved in their lives, where would they learn these unwritten ways of life? Enrich your children’s lives by involving their grandparents — whether it is via Zoom meetings to share an announcement, accomplishments or simply to share a memory or story of times passed.
***
Pat Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!