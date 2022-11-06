Gratitude Pick-Up Sticks a fun way to talk about thankfulness

Are you looking for a way to teach children about thankfulness in a way that’s fun? Try playing Gratitude Pick-up Sticks. It’s a game everyone can play.

When you’ve got multiple generations together for the holidays, it can sometimes be hard to find activities everyone can participate in together. This one fits the bill. This game allows family and friends to express gratitude and what better way to teach kids than by modeling the behavior.

Players take turns picking up colored sticks. Match the colored stick to the chart and tell what you are thankful for. Are you grateful for soccer or Hot Tamales?

While this game is great for the holidays, it’s a game you can play all year long to encourage an attitude of gratitude.

How to Play

1. Start by holding all of the pick-up sticks in your hand.

2. Drop the pick-up sticks, letting them fall randomly.

3. Each player takes a turn pulling a stick from the pile. An important rule is to not make any other sticks move, otherwise you lose your turn and won’t get the stick.

4. Every time that you pick up a stick, name what you are grateful for based on the color of the stick and the category.

5. The player that has the most sticks at the end of the game wins.

Don’t have pick-up sticks? You can make them from bamboo skewers. Simply use markers or paint to color the bamboo skewers. Caution: make sure to take a pair of scissors and cut off the sharp tip so no one gets hurt!

Or for a noncompetitive option, assign numbers 1 to 6 to the statements and take turns rolling a dice.