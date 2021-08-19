Greek Festival, free yoga, drive-in movies and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Celebrate 100 years of parks. Schramm Park SRA will host a free evening of live music and outdoor fun Saturday in celebration of 100 years of parks. The public is invited to visit the park from 5 to 8 p.m. to participate in fishing, canoeing and exploring the parks' unique geologic outcrop, which features fossils from more than 350 million years ago. The event will include food trucks and live music. At 8 p.m., there will be a guided night hike through the park to look for bats, owls, insects and other crepuscular creatures. The event is free with a valid state park entry permit on vehicles. More.
2. Have fun at Arrows to Aerospace. The annual celebration, which takes place Friday and Saturday at Washington Park in Bellevue, will feature a parade on Saturday, a pancake feed, free pony rides, bounce houses, music and a variety of both non-profit and retail vendors. The parade will begin at Mission Avenue and Bert Murphy Boulevard and continue east on Mission Street, then north on Franklin Street. I will end at Washington Park. More.
3. Check out Dundee Day. On Saturday, head over to Dundee for their annual one-day street festival that aims to celebrate and highlight the neighborhood. The fun will include a parade, the Dundee Dash 5K run, arts and crafts vendors, a book sale, a pancake breakfast, food trucks, live music and a beer garden. More.
4. Watch a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, to watch "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" on their 50-foot screen. The original "Jumanji" will be shown Sunday. Gates open at 7 p.m. both days and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
5. Attend a Greek festival. St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Omaha will once again host its annual Greek festival Friday through Sunday. The weekend's festivities will include live music, Greek folk dancing in full Greek dress, homemade Greek cuisine, a Greek boutique, pastries and more. Hours are Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 602 Park Ave. More.
6. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
7. Do some yoga. Head over to Turner Park on Sunday for Yoga Rocks the Park. The event will include yoga, live music and community. Registration begins at 3:45 p.m. Yoga and music goes from 4 to 5 p.m. Yoga Rocks the Park takes place every Sunday through Sept. 19. The event is free and is family and dog friendly. Turner Park is located at 3106 Dodge St. More.
8. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
9. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are happening at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Minions." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (around 9:30 p.m.). More.
10. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
11. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
12. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
13. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
14. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
15. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
16. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.