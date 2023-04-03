Crafting with Peeps is as much fun as eating them. The colorful pastel bunnies and chicks can be turned into the most adorable, festive holiday decorations.

Peeps Wreath

8 to 10 packs of Peeps

10-inch foam wreath

Toothpicks

Burlap or sheer ribbon — we used 2 9-foot spools of 2½-inch wide ribbon

4 straight pins

Clear coat spray

1. The first step requires planning ahead. Peeps that are fresh and squishy are a little harder to craft with. Remove all of the outer wrapping and let Peeps sit for a few days until they start to harden a bit.

2. Use two straight pins to attach ribbon to the foam wreath. Wrap ribbon tightly around the wreath, covering all of the foam. Secure with two additional straight pins.

3. Without attaching anything, space out the Peeps so you have an idea of how closely together they need to be placed.

4. Using two toothpicks per bunny, push toothpicks into foam wreath then push Peep onto the toothpicks.

5. Continue working to cover the front and sides of the foam wreath with Peeps.

6. Using another 9 feet of ribbon, create a hangar and bow for the wreath.

7. If you want to keep with wreath for another year, it's best to spray a couple coats of a clear coat over the marshmallows so they don't attract bugs.