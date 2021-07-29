Gretna Days, hydrant parties, free outdoor movies and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

13. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Karate Kid." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.

14. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.