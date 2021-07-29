Gretna Days, hydrant parties, free outdoor movies and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.
1. Check out Benson Days. The annual Benson neighborhood celebration will take place Friday through Sunday. Events include a Friday movie night in Gallagher Park, 2936 N. 52nd St. The evening's movie is "Moana." The night will also include an ice cream truck. On Saturday, there will be tours of the Benson Commercial Historical Building starting at Mercer Masonic Lodge in downtown Benson at 9 a.m., 1 and 5 p.m. There will be a Benson-area bike ride Sunday starting at 10 a.m. in the Ted and Wally's parking lot, 6023 Maple St. More.
2. Live on the Lake at Zorinsky. Head to Zorinsky Lake Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. for a free family-friendly summer concert featuring Omaha band Taxi Driver. The event will also feature food trucks and Omaha Parks & Recreation giveaways. The concerts will be held at the end of the drive off the entrance at 156th and F Streets. The summer concert series will take place every Friday through July 30. More.
3. Have fun at Gretna Days. The annual celebration will take place today through Sunday. The fun will include a carnival, free movies, tractor pulls, helicopter rides, a fireworks show, a craft show, a car show, a hot dog feed, parades and more.
4. Listen to some jazz music. Jazz on the Green, put on by Omaha Performing Arts, will take place tonight at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St. The event is free, open to the public. Tonight's final performers include Curtis Stigers. The Shawn Bell Quartet will open the show at 6:30 p.m. More.
5. Cool off at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Chippewa Lane and 32nd Avenue. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. outside the Christie Heights Community Center, 5105 S. 37th St.; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. outside the AV Sorensen Community Center, 4808 Cass St.; and from 3 to 4 p.m. at North 42nd and Nicholas Streets.
6. Have fun at Inflatable Thursday. Lee Valley Pool, 10605 Charles St., will host Inflatable Thursday today from 1 to 5 p.m. Come enjoy their outdoor floating inflatable, which is perfect for kids playdates or family time. Weather permitting. More.
7. Watch a movie at SumTur Amphitheater. Head over to SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion, Saturday for their free Starlight movie. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the movie, "Jumanji: The Next Level," will start at dusk. The concession stand will be open. Outside food and drinks are allowed, but no outside alcohol may be brought into the amphitheater. More.
8. Check out a night market. Enjoy a fun family night Friday at the Night Market at Turner Park. The event will feature an eclectic mash-up of trendy vendors, delicious food and beverages, interactive games and live music. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Turner Park is located at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. More.
9. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full schedule here.
10. Watch a drive-in movie. On Friday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a drive-in double feature of "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Neverending Story" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. "Raya and the Last Dragon" will be shown first. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
11. Eat some ice cream. What's summer without ice cream? Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.
12. Listen to street percussion. From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare featuring Omaha Street Percussion. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
13. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "Karate Kid." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (9:30 p.m.). More.
14. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
15. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
16. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
17. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
18. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
19. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
20. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
21. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.