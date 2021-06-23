Growing pains: What's normal and when to see the doctor

As your child ages, he or she may complain about aches and pains in the limbs. Don't worry, moms and dads. It's fairly normal.

Between 25 and 40 percent of kids experience some level of discomfort during two separate periods: early childhood — 3 to 5 years old — and later childhood — 8 to 12 years old. The pain usually strikes in the later afternoon or early evening, but can wake your child up as well.

Although these painful episodes are known as “growing pains,” there is actually no evidence that growth hurts. While there is no known cause, growing pains are commonly associated with overuse during running, jumping and climbing during the day, which can be hard on a child’s musculoskeletal system. In some cases, a lowered pain threshold or psychological issues may be an underlying cause as well.

The pains themselves usually don’t manifest during periods of rapid growth or where growth is happening. They are normally concentrated in the muscles, more specifically in the front of the thighs, behind the knees and the calves. The pain is often described as aching or throbbing and is slightly more common in girls.