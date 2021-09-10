Halfway through parenting journey, mom tries to manage how fast it's all happening

Kids going in every direction. One of them is learning to drive; another one is turning down more than a few boys interested in her. There are talks about college, summer jobs and more important things, too, like drugs, drinking, sex, etc.

My stomach drops with the falling sensation I know is coming. If the first 14 years happened in the blink of an eye, I can’t even imagine how quickly these next 14 will go or — even with five amazing kids who are all turning out to be pretty good humans — how hard they will be.

But despite this roller coaster of life, I loved the first half of this journey. And I cannot wait for the second half. Even if it means constantly holding on for dear life and praying we all make it to the end alive and well-adjusted. Just because these next 14 years will be some of our hardest yet doesn’t mean they can’t also be our best ones, too.

And when they’re over and I find myself, Lord willing, in the middle of the first 28 years of parenting and the next 28 years, that too will be a strange, beautiful, hard in-between. But it's one I’m looking forward to as much as this one.

* * *

Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.