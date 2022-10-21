Halloween films that are perfect for family movie nights in October

October is the perfect time for Halloween-themed family movie nights. “Hocus Pocus,” “Halloweentown” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are always favorites this time of year, but when you break out the popcorn and snacks, consider these fun films as well.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

2003, Rated PG

Based on the famous Disney attraction, “The Haunted Mansion” features a family of four, led by Eddie Murphy, who are invited to visit an old mansion under the ruse of a real estate sale. Once they arrive, the family quickly find out that everything is not always what they seem. As they attempt to escape, they meet up with the mansion’s resident ghosts and ghouls. This is a fun, colorful Halloween film that has laughs and a few non-scary jump scares. Parental warning: The film’s plot includes some adult themes, including brief mentions of murder and suicide.

* * *

‘Hotel Transylvania’

2012, Rated PG

Where do monsters go when they want to get away and escape the stress of hiding from humans? With an all-star vocal cast including Adam Sandler, David Spade, Kevin James, Andy Samberg and Fran Drescher, “Hotel Transylvania” is an animated hit that gives you all of Halloween’s traditional cast (Dracula, the Wolfman, the Mummy, Frankenstein, etc.). It’s as much a buddy-comedy as it is a story about family, acceptance and trying new things. Parental warning: There is a scene that eludes to the lynching and murder of Dracula’s wife.

* * *

‘The Addams Family’

1991, Rated PG13; 2019, Rated PG

They’re creepy and they’re kooky. Mysterious and spooky. And there are two different versions that are equally perfect for the Halloween season. The 1991 version is a live-action film that features Raul Julia, Angelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci. This movie features all the fun antics of one of America’s most beloved television families on the big screen as Gomez Addams (Julia) is reunited with his long-lost brother, Fester (Lloyd). The 2019 version is animated and features the voices of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg and more. It tells the backstory of the Addams Family and pits them against their largest foe ever — suburbanites. Parental warning: Both films have dark and macabre themes, but they are done humorously.

* * *

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’

2001, Rated PG

The first in the “Harry Potter” series, “The Sorcerer’s Stone” is probably the most family friendly of them all. The movie introduces Harry Potter to his magical world. Under the direction of Chris Columbus, the film uses vibrant, warm colors in its cg, sets and costuming, which gives the film a lighter, more comfortable feel for younger viewers. This film is the perfect way to end a day of apple and/or pumpkin picking. Parental warning: Some slightly scary scenes and mild language.

* * *

‘Coco’

2017, Rated PG

This Disney movie is rich and beautiful in so many ways (culture, music, family, etc.), yet it is a perfect fit for Halloween-time. It tells the story of young Miguel, an aspiring musician who is confronted with his family’s hatred music (based on an old family scandal). In an attempt to embrace his love of music and perform at a local concert, he inadvertently enters the Land of the Dead, and sets out to find the man he believes is his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. He meets up with his deceased family members and makes friends along the way. This movie features amazing animation and wonderful music. Parental warning: There are some thematic elements and a short scene depicting a murder, but it is not graphic.

* * *

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’

1966, Not rated

While technically not a movie, this animated, half-hour special is a timeless, Halloween classic that has been embraced by generations. In it, the Peanuts gang — Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus and Snoopy — all prepare for Halloween with pumpkin carving, costume picking and trick-or-treating, all while Linus and Sally sit in a pumpkin patch awaiting the arrival of The Great Pumpkin. For children, this is a funny and light-hearted cartoon. For parents and grandparents, it’s a memory from Halloween seasons past. Parental warning: None.