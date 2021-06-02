Hand and finger coordination activities to help your toddler’s development

As toddlers grow and develop motor skills, parents will notice changes in his or her ability to coordinate thumbs and fingers. There are lots of activities parents can do with their child that will expand their toddler’s hand and finger coordination.

At around 12 months, it may still be a challenge for your child to pick up very small objects between the thumb and forefinger. Around 18 months, the tasks will be much easier to accomplish, especially with constant use and play.

As your toddler’s physical coordination improves, try more complex games including:

• Building, knocking down, covering, uncovering and picking up objects in motion

• Turning and twisting objects like knobs, pages and squishy toys

• Placing small objects such as round pegs in holes and transitioning into placing bigger shapes in their perspective shaped holes with different angles

• Scribbling, squishing clay and folding paper

• Taking toys apart and putting them back together